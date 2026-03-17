Durfee on John Mills' Impact on UW Football: 'That's Not Normal'

Inside Dempsey Indoor on Monday, the more than two dozen NFL scouts who showed up for UW Pro Day activities had the names of 15 former Huskies to check out, which they did by measuring them, timing them and sizing them up.

The smart ones, however, also saw the behemoth in the gray and white plaid shirt walk in and immediately create a stir wherever he went.

A couple of guys presumably with NFL credentials even spoke briefly with John Mills, the now 6-foot-6, 340-pound sophomore offensive guard, who might have been the most valuable football player walking around the facility that morning.

Edge rusher Zach Durfee, one of those who went through Pro Day inspection, is not prone to hyperbole.

He's a straight-forward guy who typically gives you an honest answer regarding anything you want to know about.

However, it was Durfee who brought up John Mills after he was first asked to discuss anyone who might have serious talent but hasn't played much.

The edge rusher immediately began talking about Mills, skipping the hasn't-played part but delving into a Husky talent worth addressing over and over.

"I actually think John Mills is going to probably be a first-round pick in two years, for sure, and is probably going to be an NFL Hall of Famer," Durfee said. "The things he was doing as a 17-year-old and his size -- I mean he moves out to tackle for two weeks and played stellar as a freshman on a bad ankle in the Big Ten. Like that's not normal."

John Mills recently takes media questions. | Dan Raley

Mills, of course, started 11 games as a UW freshman, at both left guard and right tackle, missing a pair of midseason games only because of a high-ankle sprain.

Mills not only impressed Durfee with his physical ability last season, he left a lasting impression on him for his leadership possibilities.

"I'm a big fan of him and he's probably the best locker-room presence I've ever met, from any player I've ever been around," Durfee said. "I don't know if you guys know Mills, but he's just an interesting dude. He's amazing. He does all the right things."

A month ago, Mills revealed how he's taken on more of a leadership role than he had last season as a true freshman.

It was evident in how the young lineman from San Francisco led the returning UW offensive lineman over to congratulate Carver Wills, last year's starting left tackle, on his Pro Day performance.

Meanwhile, Durfee gave another plug for the direction the program is now headed -- without him.

"There's a lot of talent in the building right now, a lot of young talent," Durfee said. "I haven't seen a lot of it, because I'm not really in the day to day anymore.

"U-Dub football is s getting better and better. They're going to win something really big really soon. I won't be apart, but hopefully I helped build it."