Elias Johnson Made His Move In UW Spring Ball

Once University of Washington spring football practice opened, a pressing development was the unveiling of three highly regarded freshman wide receivers, all 4-star recruits, each potentially capable of starting.

Sophomore cornerback Elias Johnson showed a similar interest in this situation and personally introduced himself.

In the fourth practice, newcomer Mason James was working out of the slot when he stepped out to take a flat pass from quarterback Elijah Brown and caught a faceful of Johnson, as well.

The 6-foot-2, 179-pound defensive back from the Portland suburbs knocked James down for a 1-yard loss, then leaped to his feet and strutted with his shoulders pinned back.

Welcome to Husky football.

Elias Johnson had a productive spring football. | Dave Sizer photo

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

As it turned out, Johnson was one of the top spring storylines, too. After a pair of dues-paying seasons, he didn't earn a starting spot in April. Yet he was someone who made a strong move for a lot more playing time.

"It's showing up in his physicality, being able to stick with wide receivers and not get pushed off," cornerbacks coach John Richardson said.

Elias Johnson (26) and Ramonz Adams (16) teamed up during spring ball. | Dave Sizer photo

Johnson had no fewer than six spring pass break-ups. He became less of a boom and bust guy out there to largely just boom.

Most of all, he made a good case for becoming the third cornerback behind starters Dylan Robinson and Manny Karnley.

Elias Johnson waits for the next play during the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

When Karnley came up with some sort of muscle pull and had to watch practice, Johnson was the one tabbed to take his spot. He ran with the No. 1 defense for parts of seven of the 15 workouts.

"He's been putting on a lot of weight and being able to get in transition really well," Richardson said. "Just being in a position to make plays, he's done a fantastic job right now."

What he's done: Johnson redshirted his first season in 2024 and appeared in games last fall against Colorado State, UCLA and Boise State in the LA Bowl as he waited for guys such as Ephesians Prysock and Tacario Davis to move to the NFL. He has one career tackle coming in his college debut.

Starter or not: In time, Johnson could find his way into the Husky starting lineup. Yet Karnley is a junior and Robinson a sophomore, so he's likely going to need to rotate in and out before he claims a top job.