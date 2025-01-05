Ex-Husky Jordan Shaw Reportedly Headed to SEC
A day after playing against Louisville in the Sun Bowl, Jordan Shaw left Texas and entered the transfer portal.
Except it appears the University of Washington nickelback never really left the Lone Star state behind at all.
On Sunday, 247Sports reported the redshirt freshman from Los Angeles is expected to join Texas A&M with three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Funny how all of that works.
Shaw is the UW player with the most playing time to exit the program so far, after starting nine of the 13 games while coming off the bench in the others when the Huskies chose to open with an extra linebacker or defensive tackle.
His next stop will be his fourth school, with Shaw beginning his career at Indiana, where he appeared in four games and started twice. He next transferred to Arizona, but was only briefly a Wildcat, drawing his scholarship release and following Jedd Fisch's coach staff to the UW.
Once in Montlake, Shaw claimed the starting nickelback job from the outset, beating out junior Dyson McCutcheon. He finished with 37 tackles, including 4 tackles for loss, and had 6 pass break-ups.
Once he arrived in Montlake, Shaw told how the Huskies had recruited him while he was in high school and that he even had taken a Husky recruiting trip before making his decision. He left Indiana once it fired coach Tom Allen, not familiar at all with Allen's replacement, Curt Cignetti. Apparently the UW couldn't keep his interest longer than a season.
