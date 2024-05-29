Ex-Husky McMillan Signs Rookie Contract with Bucs
Nine months ago, University of Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan grabbed his knee and writhed in pain near the end of the first half of a game at Michigan State, no doubt watching his football career flash before his eyes.
In what otherwise was a fairly uncomplicated time for the Huskies much of the way during their 14-1 run, McMillan's injury put a pall on everything in the middle of the season, diluting the offensive firepower some and leaving people to wonder if he would have to play yet another college season to make himself draftable.
As everyone knows by now, the situation worked out well for the talented pass-catcher, who was able to resume his career and become a third-round draft pick and the 92nd player overall selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On Wednesday, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound McMillan, in his full glory, signed what has been projected to be a four-year, $5.6 million rookie deal, with a $938,500 signing bonus.
Tampa Bay, with six former Huskies on the roster heading into the summer, has welcomed the Fresno, California, native with open arms.
"Oh, I love it," McMillan said after he was drafted. "I feel like I've been doing that my whole life, just playing up and having to meet expectations. I'm excited to put on a show for y'all."
He comes to the Florida NFL franchise full of great hope, after catching 164 passes for 2,143 yards and 17 touchdowns at the UW. And that knee of his feels pretty good.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington