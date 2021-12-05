Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    Ex-Husky QB Jacob Sirmon Enters Transfer Portal Again

    After a season at Central Michigan and three at the UW, he's seeking another school.
    Jacob Sirmon is on the move again.

    After spending a lone season at Central Michigan, the former University of Washington quarterback has entered the transfer portal once more, looking for a third school to play football.

    Sirmon beat out Chippewas returning starter Daniel Richardson in fall camp and started four games this fall before getting benched in favor of a suddenly resurgent Richardson to finish out an 8-4 season.

    Jacob Sirmon gets sacked by Missouri. 

    Playing in the Mid-American Conference, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Sirmon finished with season passing totals of 73 for 119 for 734 yards and 6 touchdowns, while throwing 4 interceptions. 

    Sirmon is a football name well entrenched in the Pac-12 Conference. Jacob's cousin, Jackson, is a starting inside linebacker for the UW and his other cousin, Camden, is a walk-on quarterback for the Huskies. His uncle, Peter, is the defensive quarterback at California.

    Jacob Sirmon appeared in 6 games for Washington.

    A Bothell, Washington, product, Jacob Sirmon originally was a 4-star recruit who signed with the UW and spent three seasons in Montlake.

    He redshirted before spending 2019 as the Husky quarterback backup to Jacob Eason, and appeared in five games in a mop-up role, and he became the backup the following season to Dylan Morris, playing in one game. Sirmon completed 3 of 4 passes for 28 yards in his limited time at the UW. 

    This marks Sirmon's third time in the transfer portal. He entered it for the first time following 2018 spring practice and then withdrew and stayed t the UW. He left for good las

    Jacob Sirmon passes against Missouri.
    Ex-Husky QB Jacob Sirmon Enters Transfer Portal Again

