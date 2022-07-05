Ex-Husky RB Caleb Berry Transfers to FCS Incarnate Word

Caleb Berry, a Texas running back who left the University of Washington football team once spring practice ended, has resurfaced at Incarnate Word, an FCS school in his home state, he revealed on Monday on social media.

A 6-foot-1, 225-pound power runner, Berry spent 13 months with the Huskies and took part in a pair of spring practices, but he didn't appear in any games last fall.

The redshirt freshman transferred out in early May, either realizing he wasn't a good fit for new coach Kalen DeBoer's spread offense or quite possibly he was encouraged to leave.

Berry joins Incarnate Word in San Antonio, a lower-level team that's located 300 miles from his hometown of Lufkin in east Texas. The Cardinals finished 10-3 and underwent a coaching change to G.J. Kinne, who was hired in December from Central Florida, where he had been the offensive coordinator.

Cameron Ward, Incarnate Word's starting quarterback last season, is now at Washington State.

Berry chose the Huskies over Arkansas, Boise State State, Colorado State Houston, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Washington State and a host of other schools.

Caleb Berry and Jay'Veon Sunday were UW teammates and Texas running backs. Dan Raley

As a high school senior, Berry broke his leg in a game and missed the last month of the 2020 Lufkin High season. As a junior, he rushed for 864 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He graduated early from last year and took part in Jimmy Lake's only Husky spring practice. He didn't appear to have any limitations on him, though he was just six months removed from his injury.

This past spring, Berry tweeted how eager he was for spring football to begin and then revealed he had contracted COVID-19 and practiced only sparingly during the month.

Once it over, he entered the transfer portal.

At one point, Berry was one of five Texas running backs on the UW roster or ready to join it, counting Jay'Veon Sunday, Aaron Dumas, Emeka Megwa and Will Nixon.

The highly regarded Megwa, who was injured throughout his eight months with the Huskies, also left the team and has not resurfaced with another school.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven