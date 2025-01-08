Ex-UW Corners Coach Juice Brown Squeezes Out New Role at TCU
A year ago, the University of Washington football coaching staff splintered and went in many different directions once Alabama hired Kalen DeBoer away from the Huskies.
The former UW coordinators and assistants ended up with new jobs in the NFL, SEC, Big 12, AAC and the Mountain West.
A few had to take less-involved analyst roles because of the lateness of the Husky staff change, such as cornerbacks coach Julius "Juice" Brown, who became a support coach at TCU, which was just a way for him to bide his time until something more extensive opened up.
For Brown, the job promotion was secured on Tuesday when he was named Horned Frogs corners coach for Sonny Dykes' staff in Fort Worth, replacing Carlton Buckels, who wasn't retained after three seasons.
Yet Brown already was working hard in restocking that TCU position. Former Husky cornerback Elijah Jackson committed to the Texas school last week, reuniting with a coach who was responsible for making Jackson a 15-game starter for the UW's national runner-up team of a year ago.
This past season, Brown was a support staffer as TCU evolved into a 9-4 football team that beat Louisiana 34-3 in the New Mexico Bowl.
Brown, a three-year starting Boise State cornerback in his playing career, now answers to Horned Frogs defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, who was the Boise State head coach from 2021 to 2023, a long-time assistant coach there and a former Broncos linebacker. Brown and Avalos played together at the Idaho school in 2001 to 2003.
Prior to TCU, Brown spent four consecutive seasons with DeBoer, two each at Fresno State and Washington.
