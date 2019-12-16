HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

Examining Chris Petersen's Legacy at Washington: On the Dawgfather’s List

Mike Martin

At the Chow Down to Washington event in March 2014 at the Dawg Days in the Desert dinner, a room packed with Washington alumni members and friends listened intently to newly hired football coach Chris Petersen describe how he was going to help the players in their private lives. 

Petersen spoke little about how he was going to take Husky football back to the top. He talked more about how he was going to look after the players as he would his own children and create a family atmosphere in the program. 

Sitting in the back of the room was Carol James. She noticed how Petersen's words echoed those of her late husband and former Washington coach Don James.   

Petersen said he would create a family atmosphere, push education, and prepare them for life after football.

“Don always said, ‘I have the kids for four years but I want to prepare them for the 40 years after football,” Carol James said. 

Petersen's words that day moved her to move through the crowd and go up and give the new UW coach a hug without saying a word.   

"He was probably wondering, 'Who is this lady giving me a hug?' '" she said, laughing. "I introduced myself to him and welcomed him to the Husky family." 

But she didn't need to introduce herself to him. 

Petersen was one of those young position coaches looking to rise through the ranks, and he'd been noticed by the UW legend.  

"When Don was coaching, he was always looking for bright up-and-coming coaches,” she said. “In his filing cabinet, he had a list of five names of coaches that he felt would fit in well at Washington.” 

At the top of the list was a young Chris Petersen.

He was the receivers coach at the University of California Davis when he caught James' eye in early 1990s. After a year in Pittsburgh, Petersen returned to the West Coast, joining Portland State as its quarterbacks coach. 

“Don followed Chris’ rise through the coaching ranks,” Carol James said. “He always thought very highly of the type of program he ran at Boise State.” 

Don James passed away on Oct. 20, 2013, a month and a half before Steve Sarkisian stepped down as UW coach and Petersen was hired as the replacement. 

Had her husband been asked, Carol James said, he would have recommended Chris Petersen for the Huskies job.   

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
SI Mike Martin
SI Mike Martin

Imagine where the program would be now if Petersen had been a part of the Husky Family back in the early 90's

2FLHNDN Husky
2FLHNDN Husky

Nice story!!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: Aloha Bowl Mischief

Dan Raley

Huskies replay a time when a famous person came to their bowl-game rescue.

An Unforgettable Name: Ex-Husky Brenno DeFeo

Dan Raley

Forty years ago, he was a Seattle football legend, the guy in the headlines, an unforgettable name.

UW's Hunter Bryant: He Was Really Good

Dan Raley

AP hands postseason honors to NFL-bound Huskies tight end

Boise State Wanted Bigger Bowl, Not Petersen reunion

Dan Raley

Cotton Bowl was more suitable postseason landing spot for 12-1 Broncos.

Weekend at the Lake: Recruiting Win for UW's New Leader

Dan Raley

Touted Arizona DB recommits to Huskies after backing off a month ago.

Noah Dickerson and David Crisp Join Husky Hardcourt Podcast, Talk Team’s Struggles and Their Return to “The Dance”

Mike Martin

Noah Dickerson and David Crisp talk about their recruitment, their first summer in Seattle as they transition from high school to college basketball. They discuss the foundation and how the seniors that stuck together through some tough times at Hec Ed. Husky Hardcourt chronicles the Husky Men’s basketball program’s return to the March Madness.

Taylor Rapp: 'Light Years Ahead of His Time'

Dan Raley

Ex-Husky safety continues to impress with instinctive football skills

WATCH: Kaila Olin Examines Jimmy Lake's Biggest Moves

Kaila Olin

Sports Illustrated/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin looks at three big moves that Jimmy Lake has does or is in the process of doing before he takes the helm of the Washington Huskies football program.

LISTEN: Husky Legend Kasen Williams Joins 4th and Inches, Vegas Bowl Preview, Post-season Awards

Mike Martin

Husky Legend, Kasen Williams joins Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller to talk about his football journey from UW to the NFL and now the XFL in Seattle. Jake and Trevor give their first impressions of the Vegas Bowl and talk about the conference awards.

Eason: 'Always Been One to Finish the Things I Start'

Dan Raley

UW quarterback again sidesteps questions about his NFL future