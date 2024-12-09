Family Reunion: Hatchett Brothers Apparently Will Be Reunited as Huskies
For Geirean Hatchett, it was sort of like studying abroad for a quarter. He's coming back from Oklahoma, which to some is not unlike a foreign country.
With his mother and his brother weighing in on social media on Monday, it appears the versatile veteran offensive lineman will be returning to the University of Washington football team after joining the Sooners for a season cut short by injury.
"Why have one when you can have two?" younger sibling and UW starting right guard Landen Hatchett posted.
Chiming in, his mother Jana wrote, "The VERY best gift I could have asked for!! Welcome home G."
The return of the 6-foot-5, 318-pound Geirean Hatchett will give the Huskies a part-time starter from their vaunted 2023 offensive line that was considered the best in the nation, winning the Joe Moore Award.
At Oklahoma, he played in just two games -- as a center replacement for an injured teammate against Temple and a starting left guard against Houston -- before tearing a biceps muscle and having surgery. He has at least one season of eligibility remaining and possibly could petition for a second season citing medical hardship.
For the Huskies in 2023, the older Hatchett played in eight games and started four at right guard, including a 31-24 victory over Arizona and current UW coach Jedd Fisch in Tucson. An injury forced him to sit out seven games. At times, he was on the field with his younger brother, playing side by side with them at center and guard.
While he struggled at times in pass protection in Ryan Grubb's air-minded offense, Hatchett is a versatile player who is considered a productive run blocker. He can handle any of the five positions up front and even filled in as a blocking tight end, similar to what redshirt freshman Zach Henning did this season in Montlake.
Hatchett's return will give the Huskies three sets of brothers, joining Isaiah and Anthony Ward, a sophomore edge rusher and a junior linebacker, respectively; and twins Jayvon and Armon Parker, junior and sophomore defensive tackles.
Geirean Hatchett is similar to Anthony Ward in that he began his career at the UW, transferred out and will have returned to the Huskies.
