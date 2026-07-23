Feast Over, Mills Approaches Fall Camp With Full Belly

John Mills should be really hungry to do well on the football field this fall as he approaches his sophomore season as a touted University of Washington offensive guard.

He might be sort of full, too.

Offering an occasional burp.

Feeling well fed, for sure.

This week, the 6-foot-6, 330-pound Mills completed one of the more creative marketing campaigns involving a Husky football player when he sat down for his eighth and final red-meat meal at El Gaucho steakhouse in a light-hearted video series labeled "Muggin with Mills."

He had a chance to go through a significant part of the menu at the high-end downtown Seattle restaurant and offer an enthusiastic reaction to everything he consumed, though it might be near impossible to find Mills turn his nose up at anything food-related.

Muggin' with Mills: Episode 8 of 8@_JohnMills_ went through the whole menu. This isn't on it. Three cuts, three sauces, one plate.



Thanks to @ElGauchoSteak for the impeccable service and exceptional quality. That's a wrap on season one. 🥩 pic.twitter.com/KFrpVC1pGU — Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 22, 2026

In his final segment, with UW Fall Camp just 15 days away, Mills was treated to an all-star plate of steak preparation that is not found on the menu -- a filet medallion, a New York and a ribeye cut.

In order, the different sections of meat were topped by bearnaise, peppercorn demi-glaze and picked horse radish sauces.

And, of course, the big lineman from San Francisco ordered his trademark Mug Root Beer off the wine list.

In this installment, he had his server Oka share in the soda pop beverage and show off his own humorous acting skills.

John Mills signs an autograph for a young fan. | Dave Sizer photo

Mills was just a natural ham as he devoured his two months of El Gaucho steak bites and offered a running commentary.

The whole production was a natural for this overly personable player with the long flowing blond mullet who other Huskies have described as one of the most likable and personable teammates they've encountered.

With each taping, Mills further endeared him to the Seattle fan base, picking up new fans along the way, while no doubt giving this landmark restaurant some free publicity and a boost in customer traffic.

It's unclear what this big guy feasts on during the season to keep his body robust and weight in the proper range for the coming Big Ten battles.

But El Gaucho, located in Seattle's Belltown district, is just five miles from Husky Stadium, to the point you can almost catch the smell of a simmering steak wafting from through the city, beckoning for Mills to return.

(Full disclosure, my youngest daughter worked briefly as a host at El Gaucho close to a decade ago, yet I have never eaten there.)