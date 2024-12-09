Fisch Intends to Make Sun Bowl Fun, Available to Everyone
While nearly everyone else was whining and complaining about the way college football's postseason schedule, seeding or playoff sites shook out, Jedd Fisch stood up on Sunday and said he was happy to be going to El Paso, Texas, for a game against Louisville in the 91st Sun Bowl.
He noted how his first Husky team, with just one starter returning, was the great unknown when he took it over as to whether it would be worthy of extending its season. His wife is from Texas, to which this game is a bonus. Running counter to those who opt out, Fisch said he is a big proponent for taking bowl games seriously.
"This is a perfect opportunity," he said. "This is a bowl game on New Year's Eve day, so no one's going to be hung over yet. So everyone is tuning in. It's at noon. It's a perfect time to play football."
Fisch wants everyone to feel rewarded for their 6-6 season that included victories over Michigan, USC and UCLA. He intends to make this a festive situation for the Huskies, with plenty of team parties planned for the players that will include their families.
He's willing to let those headed for the transfer portal -- up to four from the UW so far, with more most certainly to come -- play in the Sun Bowl as long as they're participating in practice leading up to it rather than visiting schools.
For instance, junior punter Jack McCalliste, the first Husky to declare his portal intentions, will resume his role as the starter in El Paso.
"This game is a celebration of our season," Fisch said. "I want every player to be part of it."
Yes, freshman Demond Williams Jr. will start at quarterback against Louisville instead of senior Will Rogers.
"This is his team now," Fisch said of Williams.
No, junior edge rusher Zach Durfee won't be able to play in the Sun Bowl because of his assorted injuries and will have to see if he can get healthy by the time spring practice starts up in April.
The Huskies will go through 15 extra practices that began following their season-ending game against Oregon and will be spaced out up until the Louisville match-up on Dec. 31. While transferring is a given among those on the UW roster, Fisch doesn't envision any of his players opting out.
"I'm a huge, huge advocate for playing in bowl games," he said. "Playing in bowl games matter. Playing in bowl games are a big deal to us."
