New York, New York: Former Huskies Ross, Pettis Reunited in the Big Apple

The two ex-UW wide receivers are teammates once more after John Ross signs with Giants.

Tapping into the Washington Husky wide-receiver pool once more, the New York Giants on Monday signed free agent John Ross, adding him to a roster that welcomed Dante Pettis late last season.

Ross and Pettis previously played together for three seasons in Seattle from 2014 to 2016.

Now they've been reunited in the Big Apple.

Drafted No. 9 overall in the 2016 draft, Ross spent four injury interrupted seasons in Cincinnati, which declined to exercise the option on his four-year, $17.1 million contract. The Bengals were no longer willing to wait for him to get healthy enough to live up to his potential.

The extra swift Ross came to Cincinnati after running the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL combine history, clocking 4.22 seconds.

Altogether, Ross appeared in just 27 games for the Bengals, starting 20 of them. He leaves with 51 catches for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns, with most of his stats coming in 2018, when he appeared in 13 games and caught 21 balls for 210 yards and 7 scores.

He missed nearly all of his first and fourth NFL seasons with knee and foot injuries, and a good portion of his third with a shoulder ailment.

New York reportedly signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

Pettis, who ran into similar performance issues with the San Francisco 49ers, signed with the Giants as a reclamation project last December. He seemed to be reinvigorated, playing in two games and catching 4 passes for 76 yards and a score.

A second-round pick in 2017, he has three-season receiving totals of 42 catches for 652 yards and 8 TDs.

