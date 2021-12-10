Skip to main content
    From the Horn Section, Former Husky Kicker to Visit Rice

    The sophomore from Hawaii is looking for a new school after leaving at midseason.
    Author:

    Kicker Tim Horn, one of the disconnects of the Jimmy Lake coaching tenure at Washington, is visiting Rice this weekend while he looks for a new place to launch field goals, extra points and kickoffs.

    However, the sophomore from Honolulu will find out that even in Texas he's never too far from a Husky connection.

    The Rice offensive coordinator is Marques Tuiasosopo, the former UW quarterback, Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year, 2001 Rose Bowl MVP and one-time interim head coach and quarterbacks coach.

    Horn, who handled Husky kickoffs and backed up Peyton Henry on place-kicks for three years, will be remembered for leaving almost immediately during the season after Lake held him out of the Oregon State game and announced he planned to redshirt him. Obviously, they weren't on the same page.

    The kicker must have known something bad was coming for the Huskies. He exited the program a month before Lake got into trouble for shoving a player during the Oregon game and subsequently was fired for multiple missteps, leading to a 4-8 season. 

    Horn will look over a Rice program coming off its own 4-8 season and badly in need of a kicker. This past season, the Owls used grad transfer Collin Riccitelli from Stanford and senior Christian Van Sickle formerly of Elon in games and the two struggled on field goals, collectively making just 5 of 11. 

    This past season at the UW, Horn converted 3 of 3 extra points in a 52-3 win over Arkansas State and provided 19 kickoffs before everything ended.

    He faced yet another season of backing up Peyton Henry and wouldn't have been the main guy for the Huskies until 2023. 

    Tim Horn handled kickoff duties for the UW in 2020 and the first four games this season.
