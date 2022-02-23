Former UCLA LB Narrows Portal Choices to UW, 3 Others

Former UCLA outside linebacker Mitchell Agude, one of the better returning defensive players in the Pac-12, has narrowed his transfer portal options to four schools, including the University of Washington.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound senior from Corona, California, will also choose from among Miami, Oregon and Tennessee. He revealed his finalists in a glossy graphic he posted on social media.

Agude was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection for the Bruins, but he's one of nine defensive players who have left Chip Kelly's program since the season ended. He was named conference Defensive Player of the Week for his 5-tackle, 1-sack performance in a 42-14 victory over California to close the regular season.

He started 10 of 12 games this past season, with one of his misses coming in UCLA's 24-17 victory over the UW in Seattle. Bothered by a leg injury, he played that day in Husky Stadium but didn't register any defensive stats.

Overall, Agude piled up 54 tackles this season, including 6.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks, and he forced 4 fumbles. He spent two seasons at UCLA after playing a pair at Riverside Community College.

After declaring that he wasn't going to pursue the NFL draft just yet, he disappointed those in Westwood by announcing that he was leaving.

Interestingly, one of the players mentioned as a replacement for Agude is former UW outside linebacker Latu Laiatu, who was forced to retire from the Huskies because of a neck injury but has received an all-clear from UCLA to return.

One news account suggested Agudee was going to play for a school that presented him with the best name, image and likeness (NIL) deal, though it's not clear why he couldn't obtain that in Los Angeles.

Agude also made news this season with different outlets telling how he overcame a childhood skateboarding accident that put him in a coma and became an accomplished football player.

