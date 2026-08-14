Fruean Continues To Make People Take Him Seriously

Football fall camp is a lot like baseball spring training. Everyone is great. The players all are in the best shape of their lives and ready for a major breakthrough, and the coaches can't say enough nice things about them.

It's often hyperbole on steroids.

Yet one of the subtle indicators that a player is on the verge of becoming a star quality is when someone such as University of Washington football coach Jedd Fisch begins speaking about one of his veteran guys, Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, and suddenly veers off, without any prompting, and changes the subject to a freshman.

The grooming of edge rusher Ramzak Fruean, who hasn't appeared in a Husky game yet, as an exceptional talent is well under way.

"We have a lot of playmakers and lot of guys who are going to make a difference, starting with No. 11, Ramzak," Fisch said.

Of all of the freshmen who have shown off their wares in spring ball and fall camp, and that includes left offensive tackle Kodi Greene and defensive tackle Derek Colman-Brusa who became immediate starters in April, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Fruean might be the best one.

The kid named Ramzak from Hawaii by way of Spanaway, Washington, simply has a knack for making things happen.

In the third fall practice, Fruean emerged from a crowd with an interception that had touched a few hands like a hot potato and he raced 50 yards with it before raising both arms to signify the moment and next shutting down his runback well short of the end zone.

During practice No. 4, he showed up in the backfield right as quarterback Elijah Brown was handing off to Ryken Moon and he almost could have cradled the ball himself and run the other way. Instead, he slapped the ball and caused a fumble.

Ramzak Fruean brings down a receiver in the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

"His speed -- you talk about an elite guy coming around the corner," UW defensive-line coach Jason Kaufusi said, explaining Fruean's ongoing success. "He's starting to mature a little bit more physically and mature himself."

Fruean has plenty of flair and swagger to him, too, let alone a lingering mischievous side.

Before one practice, he ran up to running-backs coach Scottie Graham and playfully delivered some soft jabs to the midsection of the assistant.

On the field, he appears to be auditioning for the starting edge job opposite Jacob Lane with multiple others, each of whom is a veteran player with a lot of college football experience. Among them are Isaiah Ward, Russell Davis II, Logan George and Devin Hyde.

Ramzak Fruean takes a drink during spring practice. | Dave Sizer photo

Starting or not, Fruean has made himself a viable candidate for some serious playing time for his ability to create havoc.

He's 20 pounds heavier since arriving last winter. He's learned how not to hit the quarterback in practice, which was an adjustment. He's got a lot of stuff coming at him real fast and it doesn't seem too big for him.

"He's grown in understanding how to be a great teammate," Fisch said.

Maybe in just being great, period.

And none of this appears to be a courtesy compliment.