Garbers Brothers Zinged Each Other Once Becoming Opening-Game Opponents

Less than 30 seconds was all it took.

Not quite a half minute for one guy to slam the other.

The release of the Pac-12 football schedule ignited it.

Text messages began flying.

It was Ethan Garbers to Chase Garbers and back.

Brother to brother.

From one quarterback to another.

Now season-opening Pac-12 opponents.

Washington and California.

"Thirty seconds after it came out, I'd already got a text from little brother talking a little smack," said Chase Garbers, Cal's starting quarterback, on a Pac-12 media call.

Big brother immediately audibled on the kid, currently a UW freshman and one of four players competing to be the quarterback starter.

"I reminded him that we beat the Huskies the past two seasons," Chase Garbers said, "and we plan on doing it this year."

Check out the video, but the 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior seemed a wee bit confident, almost smug, kind of like a devious frat guy planning some kind of campus shenanigan.

Ethan Garbers, who measures 6-3 and 215, is said to not be lacking for confidence either, though he won't be quoted here because the UW doesn't let freshmen engage with the media, a silly rule.

Nobody's saying it, because no one quite believes it, but it hasn't been ruled out yet that the two Garbers won't end up starting or playing against each other on Nov. 7 in Berkeley.

It seems unlikely that will happen, because few freshman quarterbacks outside of Jake Browning come in, comprehend everything and start right away.

But that doesn't mean it won't either.

If the quarterback battle unfolded this way, the Garbers would really be tapping out some unapologetic sibling-rivalry missives.

