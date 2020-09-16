Myles Gaskin didn't rush for 100 yards on Sunday. His Miami Dolphins lost to a New England team still finding its way without Tom Brady. He's still trying to convince everyone in South Beach that he belongs.

Yet Gaskin's extended playing time on the NFL's opening weekend had people talking who follow the game ever so closely and it represented possibly the biggest fantasy football surprise.

At least Sports Illustrated's experts thought so, which is significant. Read their comments here.

Gaskin, the University of Washington's all-time leading rusher with 5,323 yards and a fan favorite, emerged from the four backs lined up at Miami tailback and ran for more yards (40) on more carries (9) than all of them. He also caught all four passes sent his way for another 26 yards.

He was listed as the third-stringer on the Dolphins' depth chart entering the game. Some are now suggesting that he might get his first NFL start this next weekend when Miami hosts the Buffalo Bills.

So what happened?

It appears that Dolphins coach Brian Flores is taking more of liking to Gaskin's up-tempo game and trusting him in the face of uneven performances by Jordan Howard, Matt Breida and Patrick Laird.

"Myles has practiced well," Flores said. "There's a rotation there at the running back with Howard and Matt. Laird got a few snaps as well. Gaskin had a couple of good runs, some good plays in the passing game as well, so we left him in there."

Howard started the game for Miami as the back acquired through free agency in the offseason.

Yet Gaskin was first off the bench, which belied his depth-chart status, called ahead of Breida, who was acquired in an offseason trade.

The former Husky also got a vote of confidence from the guy responsible for getting him the ball, which counts for a lot.

"Myles did a nice job," Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said. "He broke some tackles. Not only in the run game, but in the pass game he made some nice plays, so that was exciting to see."

Gaskin, though just 5-foot-9 and 201 pounds, is a guy with eight NFL games under his belt who simply isn't going to go away.

