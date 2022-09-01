Hampton Changed Number and Position, Seeking UW Greatness

Dominique Hampton wears No. 7 because he wants to be considered among the great University of Washington players who pulled on that digit before him.

He rattles off their names ... Shaq Thompson, Keishawn Bierria, Taylor Rapp.

They're a mix of linebackers and defensive backs, a description that perfectly fits Hampton now as the hybrid Husky — he's a combination hitter and coverage guy, playing with physical and finesse, definitely well-dressed.

"It's just a number I want to feel and continue the legend of 7," said Hampton, who wore No. 21 for his first four seasons.

In digits alone, he went from three touchdowns to just one, which likewise is a good ration for the Husky defense after it proved far too generous in giving up points and yardage in 2021.

The 6-foot-3, 221-pound Hampton remains a highly versatile and agreeable Husky defensive back after playing a different position in the secondary for each of the three UW coaching staffs he's answered to.

A cornerback for three seasons. A bulked-up safety last fall. And now the fifth-wheel for the new Husky defense, filling a role that replaces the nickelback and presents an attacking freelander for the Kalen DeBoer defense.

"I think Dom's very unique," said Chuck Morrell, UW co-defensive coordinator. "I think he's got an incredible skill set. You're talking about one of the strongest and fastest guys on the team, and he's sitting there weighing 220 to 225 pounds."

Hampton has been the loyal soldier since arriving from Glendale, Arizona, in 2018, and playing wherever needed, appearing in 30 games while starting three times.

An older brother, D.J., spent two seasons at Idaho as a safety in 2015 and 2016, and he supplied his sibling with the basics.

He made a breakthrough last season, overcoming an unsportsmanlike taunting call at Michigan that cost him some playing time, to start at safety for the first time in his career against Stanford, Oregon and Arizona State.

Yet once coach Jimmy Lake, his biggest booster, was fired in-season, the remaining staff had him come off the bench to close out the season. There wasn't a lot of explanation to it.

"I can't really read their minds," Hampton said. "I think they just tried to make a move that was good for the situation. I don't really know what was going on there."

As much as anyone, Hampton has benefitted from the coaching change, with the new staff introducing a position that suits him perfectly, whether he's blitzing, setting the edge or dropping back in coverage.

Hampton won't get in anyone's ear again, like he did in Ann Arbor, but anything else goes. He has the green light to play tough and physical, which is his style. And wear that well-established No. 7 while doing it.

"That's how I want to play, every day," he said. "And put it on tape."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven