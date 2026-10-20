Hatchett's Full-Service UW Return Was Noticeable

To a man, members of the University of Washington offensive line will tell you that four players can do their job to perfection, yet if the fifth one stumbles, the play is ruined.

The Huskies also won't hide the fact that it is imperative for them to have a healthy Landen Hatchett as one of those five at all times in the trenches, in the middle of all of this mayhem at the center position, directing traffic and keeping everyone focused on what needs to be done.

He's like a quarterback with extra-large shoulder pads. He's like a team alarm clock going off, continually reminding everyone it's time to go work.

This past Friday night at Purdue, Hatchett demonstrated his football worth once more when he played every down over the ball for the first time since he was injured against Illinois 12 months ago and the team results were unmistakable. It was his second appearance after splitting time against Iowa.

From -3 yards rushing the game before -- a team low for a decade and a half -- the Huskies churned out 186 yards against the Boilermakers, which was their highest total in nine games over two seasons. They went from 18 sacks in three previous games to one in West Lafayette.

"I felt Landen did a great job of making all the calls for us," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "He did a great job of keeping the group together, [with] confidence. He did a really good job of blocking the shade [a player to the side]."

Landen Hatchett shows a little emotion in the 2025 Apple Cup. | Dave Sizer photo

This might sound overly melodramatic, but the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Hatchett probably was the last guy the Huskies could afford to lose on offense.

They recently were able to replace injured quarterback Demond Williams Jr. with Elijah Brown, with the veteran center available to facilitate that. The surviving running backs from the injury epidemic that struck that position have looked much more confident running the football when cutting off his blocks and listening to him bark orders.

"You just felt this leadership on the field," Fisch said. "You felt his leadership on the bench. You felt his leadership all week long -- you know, challenging the boys, challenging me, challenging the group, like we can do this."

Landen Hatchett provides pass protection for UW quarterback Demond Williams Jr. against Iowa. | Dave Sizer photo

Hatchett has been a Husky football presence since he was a junior at Ferndale High School, repeatedly showing up to watch spring football in Montlake, in around recruiting trips to Michigan, Oregon and USC, often with coffee cup in hand.

With all of those heavy hitters pursuing him with scholarship offers, Hatchett always has been very well regarded. He'd be an honors candidate if not for a season-ending freshman knee injury followed by a broken wrist that halted his 2025 season.

He'll no doubt be an NFL draft pick, though after missing the first five games this season and nine overall while recovering from his broken wrist, he might have to play yet another UW season to restore high value to his pro prospects.

For now, the Huskies have Hatchett back at full strength, back on the field, back being a leader.

"It was just like, 'Hey coach, we can do this, believe in us, believe in this group, continue to give us this opportunity,' " Fisch said of his veteran snapper. "He was a tremendous advocate for his offensive-line group and for the running game."