Skip to main content

Names of Ex-UW Assistants Emerge as Hawaii Needs Football Coach

If interested, Ikaika Malloe and Keith Bhonapha might rate strong consideration for the job

Todd Graham's resignation as Hawaii football coach amid allegations that he was abusive to his players shouldn't affect anyone on the current University of Washington staff, but it might impact one or more of the former Husky coaches who've recently taken a job elsewhere.

Among the coaching names emerging right away in the islands as possible candidates are Ikaika Malloe and Keith Bhonapha, one-time Jimmy Lake staffers now the UCLA outside linebackers coach and the Boise State associate head coach and running-backs coach, respectively. 

A native Hawaiian, Malloe, 46, served as the Rainbow Warriors defensive-line coach and special-teams coordinator in 2008, a stop that came midway between him playing safety and outside linebacker for the Huskies and then coaching for the past six seasons  at the UW.

Bhonapha, 41, played cornerback and safety for Hawaii in 1999 to 2002 and the California native stayed on with the Rainbow Warriors as a graduate assistant for the next three seasons.

Ikaika Malloe and UW defensive lineman Josiah Bronson celebrate.

Ikaika Malloe celebrates with UW defensive lineman Josiah Bronson.

These two coaches are lumped in with several people who have previous connections with the Mountain West school, among them Robert Anae, Syracuse offensive coordinator; Timmy Chang, Colorado State receivers coach; Chad Kauha’aha’a, UCLA defensive-line coach; Brian Norwood, UCLA associate head coach, passing-game coordinator and defensive-backs coach; Tony Tuioti, Oregon defensive-line coach; Brian Smith, former Hawaii and Washington State offensive coordinator; and June Jones, former Hawaii coach.

With his lengthy UW coaching background and UCLA quickly hiring him, Malloe is considered a popular choice as a possible replacement for Graham, the former Arizona State head coach who stepped down from his Rainbow Warriors post on Friday. Originally a member of Chris Petersen's UW coaching staff, Malloe is considered an ace recruiter, especially when it comes to signing players of Polynesian descent.

Read More

Keith Bhonapha is serving a second coaching stint at Boise State.

Keith Bhonapha is back for a second stint coaching at Boise State.

Bhonapha likewise has built strong credentials and seems ready to move up in the coaching world, notably after becoming an associate head coach on his return to Boise State, where he coached before coming to the UW as part of Petersen's staff.

Hawaii is not averse to hiring an assistant coach as its football leader, previously promoting offensive coordinator Nick Rolovich to Rainbow Warriors head coach before he left for Washington State and was fired for refusing to be vaccinated as required by the state. 

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Ikaika Malloe has gone from the UW to UCLA. Would he consider becoming the Hawaii coach.
Football

Names of Ex-UW Assistants Emerge as Hawaii Needs Football Coach

56 seconds ago
Jamal Bey tries to take the ball away from Stanford's Spencer Jones.
Basketball

UW Hangs On for Win After Bey Has Way With Stanford for a Half

15 hours ago
Daejon Davis as a Stanford Cardinal.
Basketball

Davis Holds Stanford Class Reunion at UW

23 hours ago
Lonyatta Alexander Jr. will return home and play for the UW.
Football

Alexander Chooses to Leave Arizona State for UW, Reunite Kennedy Trio

Jan 15, 2022
Rome Odunze reaches for the ball in the Apple Cup.
Football

Odunze Matches Other UW Receivers With Loyalty Pledge

Jan 14, 2022
Ex-Husky Greg Gaines and the Rams will meet Arizona again on Monday.
Football

15 Former Huskies Prepare for NFL Playoffs, Most for Pac-12 Program

Jan 14, 2022
Kalen DeBoer and Lincoln coach Masaki Matsumoto share a moment.
Football

DeBoer Continues to Make the Rounds, Visits Tacoma's Lincoln High

Jan 14, 2022
Jalen McMillan (11), Rome Odunze (16) and the departed Mark Redman (81) split out wide.
Football

New UW Receivers Coach JaMarcus Shephard Will Have a Lot to Work With

Jan 14, 2022