Here's the UW Offensive Line That Stayed Put and How It's Doing
One of the gifts that Kalen DeBoer left behind for the new coaching staff at the University of Washington was the five-man Class of 2023 offensive linemen. It didn't splinter with the sudden change in leadership to Jedd Fisch. Four of them have played significantly this season. Now in their second seasons in Montlake, four of them have even started games.
Only Elishah Jackett, a 6-foot-7, 271-pound redshirt freshman offensive tackle and one-time 4-star recruit from Orange, California, hasn't been able to get his Husky career off the ground just yet.
While struggling some to bulk up to a competitive weight, he's been dealing with a knee injury suffered before the season began, Jackett (pronounced JACK-ette) was spotted in street clothes on the sideline for each of the Huskies' six home games.
"He had a knee procedure at training camp," Fisch said. "He has been cleared to practice, limited practice, the last couple of weeks."
Center/guard Landen Hatchett and Jackett were the two highest-rated Husky linemen of this class, which was filled out by tackle/guard Kahlee Tafai, tackle Soane Faasolo and center/guard Zach Henning.
The following is an update on each of these five players, who for the most part are progressing quite nicely through the system, staying together after at least eight older teammates either moved to the NFL, transferred or retired after last season.
LANDEN HATCHETT
He was the prized player of this group of linemen coming in, recruited by a lot of the national powers, and he's done nothing to disappoint. A year ago, he suffered a serious knee injury in Sugar Bowl practice, had surgery and bounced back in time to play this season. The 6-foot-2, 310-pound sophomore from Ferndale, Washington, has appeared in 20 career games and started four times at left and right offensive guard. In 2025, the potential honors candidate takes over as the Huskies' starting center with two seasons to play.
KAHLEE TAFAI
After suffering through spring football, dealing with an illness that left him violently vomiting on the field and limping off with a knee sprain, the 6-foot-5, 330-pound Tafai has been a pleasant surprise for the Huskies as a redshirt freshman. He saw no game action in 2023, but the Los Angeles native has appeared in eight outings and started the past three at left tackle, including against his hometown USC and UCLA. The coaching staff admittedly would like him a little lighter, but is high on his ability to play both guard and tackle.
SOANE FAASOLO
After likewise redshirting and playing in no games in 2023, the 6-foot-8, 325-pound Faasolo from East Palo Alto, California, opened the season at left tackle and has started four games and played in 10. While getting beat at times, Faasolo and his huge frame with an extra-large trunk has the coaching staff greatly encouraged about his prospects for the future when he's bigger and stronger as an upperclassman.
ZACH HENNING
This guy is Mr. Versatile. He's a 6-foot-5, 300-pound redshirt freshman from Centennial, Colorado, who's already appeared in 13 career Husky games, two last season. With Hatchett injured and Portland State transfer D'Angalo Titialii not yet part of the program, Henning spent all spring as the No. 1 center. He's probably best suited for offensive guard, can play tackle and even started against Eastern Michigan as a second tight end. He'll be in the mix for a starting job at offensive guard in 2025.
ELISHAH JACKETT
Jackett remains a work in progress. He's put on maybe 15 pounds since joining the Huskies and could use another 30 or so. The knee was an untimely setback. This offseason, with the new UW football weight room available, will be an important time for him to try and catch up to the other linemen in his class. He hasn't appeared in any Husky games yet and likely won't be a serious factor for playing time until possibly 2026 when he's much bigger and stronger. "He's certainly working to grow into his height," Fisch said this week.
