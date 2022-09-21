Skip to main content

Here's How the Worldly Odunze Was Christened Rome

The Husky wide receiver recently toured the city that describes him.
He is the University of Washington football team's gladiator, someone who goes to battle in front of large, noisy gatherings of roaring people, not unlike ancient times.

And, no, Rome Odunze wasn't built in a day.

While the Huskies were dispatching medieval Michigan State 39-28 — yes, the Spartans — ABC-TV took advantage of a break in the action to show a photo of a smiling Rome Odunze standing with a professor and fellow students while studying abroad in Rome this past summer.

Finally, the football player and the deeply historical European city of the same description were able to meet up.

To hear Rome tell it, his father James Odunze in Henderson, Nevada, picked out his name because he's always been a staunch history buff.

"My pops just really liked the Roman empire, with some of the key, cool things within it, in how far and expanded in some of the things they do and some of the cultural influence they've had on the world," he explained. "When I went there, and coming back and seeing some of the things still in place, it's just crazy."

Since returning, Odunze has helped turn the Huskies back into a budding football empire after they lost more than their share of collegiate battles a year ago. Even while missing a game, he ranks third on this high-powered team with 10 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Just like Roman soldiers from another times, he pulls on his protective armor and fearlessly takes on all challengers in the ring. It would be something to see him ride in on a chariot, but he'll have to settle for that gold helmet car.

He won't face any lions either, but Bruins and Golden Bears are coming up soon on the UW football schedule.

Odunze can thank his father for giving him an adventuresome outlook on life and a unique name for people to remember.

"He just likes the Roman empire and he's a big history fan," he said. "He just made me Rome, which I appreciate. I love my name. I'm blessed, I'm blessed."  

