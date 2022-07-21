Here's One Opinion on Where UW O-Line Lines Up Nationally

A year ago, the University of Washington offensive line was going to be the heaviest in school history, which seemed to indicate that this might lend to it being fairly proficient.

It wasn't.

Highly decorated left tackle Jaxson Kirkland got hurt. The players alternating at left guard underperformed. The group never really meshed together.

With fall camp opening soon, Kalen DeBoer's new coaching staff, in concert with holdover line coach Scott Huff, have made some significant changes.

Former starters Vic Curne, Julius Buelow and Ulumoo Ale each underwent a spring position change, with Ale moving to the defensive line.

Corey Luciano has switched from offensive guard to tight end to starting center since he arrived three years ago as a junior-college transfer.

Troy Fautanu, Matteo Mele and Nate Kalepo, at left tackle, right tackle and left guard, got a chance to run with the No. 1 defense throughout spring football practice.

Highly regarded redshirt freshmen Roger Rosengarten, Geirean Hatchett and Myles Murao seemingly are ready to play significant minutes if not become starters.

Oh yes, Kirkland is back for a sixth season, ready to build on his 39 starts and two-time All-Pac-12 recognition.

With that said, list-maker Big Game Boomer ranks the UW offensive line No. 30, a fairly optimistic forecast considering what happened last season and the fact that two starting jobs remain unsettled.

Kirkland, rated below by WestCoastCFB as the league's top lineman, will reclaim his spot. Fautanu, who filled in for Kirkland His last season and this spring, has progressed to the point that a starting assignment is all but assured, at either left guard or right tackle. Luciano drew raves and won the starting center job.

Other than that, nothing is certain.

Henry Bainivalu and Curne are returning starters, but conceivably could be competing against each other to become the right guard starter. Bainavalu played their the past two-plus seasons, while Curen held down the No. 1 spot this spring.

Mele started at right tall spring, but Fautanu or even Rosengarten could claim that spot.

Then there's Hatchett, who won't remain on the sideline much longer.

Expect the UW offensive line to be improved. Huff provides continuity as the only coach returning. He also answers to offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who was an offensive-line coach at Fresno State, Eastern Michigan and Sioux Falls, giving him the expertise to weigh in.

Interesting enough, the OL national list, the Huskies trail Oregon (11), Utah (16) and Oregon State (21), but not conference short-timers UCLA (37) and USC (nowhere to be found).

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven