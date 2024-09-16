House Is In Session: LB Is First UW Freshman to Start This Season
A five-point loss to Washington State, an offensive play call at the end that had no chance of succeeding and a potentially devastating injury to senior linebacker Carson Bruener were the negatives for the University of Washington football team from the Apple Cup.
On the other hand, at the top of the plus column for the Huskies was a starting assignment for linebacker Khmori House -- the first of the UW's 19 true freshmen to draw a game-opening role this season.
House also became the first Husky freshman to earn a spot in the lineup since 2021, when a then first-year defensive tackle Voi Tunuufi drew a pair of midseason starts against Arizona (and Jedd Fisch) and Oregon. For that matter, Tunuufi started alongside House on Saturday afternoon in the Apple Cup -- receiving his first game-opening reward since he was that eager freshman.
In Saturday's 24-19 loss to the Cougars, the benefits from using House right away were multiple, among them Fisch systematically building the Huskies for the future while he and his staff are dealing with an emergent and possible shortage of veteran linebackers.
Bruener might be sidelined with a shoulder or arm issue, a development that comes on top of the UW previously losing senior linebacker Drew Fowler to a foot injury.
The 6-foot, 214-pound House from Pasadena, California, pulled nearly 40 snaps against WSU and finished with 5 tackles, one behind senior linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala, the Huskies' Apple Cup leader and one of the young guy's biggest supporters.
"He's really confident in how he's playing and he really shows no fear at that age," Tuputala said.
The Huskies more often lined up House in the left flank, either as a quasi edge rusher or an outside linebacker rather than as the inside linebacker that Bruener and Tuputala play more often than not.
House showed off plenty of foot speed that's enabled him to make such a rapid depth-chart ascension. He just needs to make sure he's bringing a sound approach rather than simply hitting people.
"It's just coaching him up," Tuputala said. "Sometimes he goes a little too hard and may not be technically sound. But in just being able to rally him and show him the way, I'm proud of him."
The 2024 class of 19 freshmen signed for the Huskies by both current coach Jedd Fisch and the departed Kalen DeBoer looks to offer several players who will play headliner roles for the UW at some point in their careers.
Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. continuously plays with games on the line and is being groomed to be next season's starter. Running back Adam Mohammed seems like he can break one at any time. Tight end Decker DeGraaf already has 2 touchdown catches. Wide receiver Audric Harris was targeted in the end zone late in the Apple Cup.
Add to that group freshmen defensive backs Rahshawn Clark, Peyton Waters and Rahim Wright Jr., who have drawn game time, as has offensive guard Paki Finau, with Waters appearing in all three games so far.
Inactive on Saturdays so far have been the following freshmen in running back Jordan Washington, wide receiver Jason Robinson Jr., offensive linemen Justin Hylkema, Davit Boyajyan and Michael Levelle Watkins, defensive lineman Omar Khan and defensive backs Elias Johnson and Paul Mencke Jr.
Also, freshman tight end Charlie Crowell is out for the season with a knee injury, while wide receiver Justice Williams has been sidelined with an injury throughout the fall.
They all have to be a little envious of House, who has moved out in front of his fellow first-year players as an early starter by being able to play in different packages and demonstrating himself ready to compete.
"He's continued to improve," Fisch said. "He's a young freshman who gets better every week."
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington