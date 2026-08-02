How Huge Husky O-Line Compares To Others From Seattle

Amid all of that background noise coming soon to Montlake, such as helmets cracking, horns blaring and John Mills hollering at just about time between the lines, add this to the cacophony of University of Washington sounds.

Loud burps.

The Huskies have been lifting and eating to the point they are set to field possibly the largest offensive line in school history.

Entering fall camp, if the numbers are accurate, the UW is prepared to run behind 6-foot-6, 325-pound freshman Kodi Greene at left tackle, 6-foot-6, 350-pound sophomore John Mills at left guard, 6-foot-3, 315-pound senior Landen Hatchett at center, 6-foot-5, 365-pound redshirt freshman Champ Tualealea at right guard and 6-foot-7, 330-pound senior Drew Azzopardi at right tackle.

Together, they average 6-foot-5 and a whopping 337 pounds per man. That's a lot of milkshakes burgers, fries and barbells.

If that's not the heaviest line in Power 4 football, it's got to be fairly close. Size-wise, the college game is notably tipping toward Seattle.

For perspective, consider the Huskies opened with five guys 12 months ago who measured 6-foot-4 and 309 pounds on the average on the way to a 9-4 season.

It's been a near two-year mission for the UW offensive line to become gigantic at the urging of Jedd Fisch and his staff.

That message was delivered loud and clear in 2024 following the Huskies' demoralizing 35-6 loss at Penn State, one in which they were pushed all over the field and out-gained 486 to 193 in total offense yardage.

"We're going to bring guys in," Fisch said in his cryptic postgame message in College Park. "We're going to continue to get bigger. That is the Big Ten."

Champ Taulealea now weighs 365 pounds entering his second season with the Huskies. | Dave Sizer photo

For that Penn State game, the Huskies sent an O-line onto the field at Beaver Stadium that consisted of Kahlee Tafai, Gaard Memmelaar, D'Angalo Titialii, Landen Hatchett and Azzopardi that day.

Together, they averaged 6-foot-4 and 316 pounds per player, an inch shorter and 21 pounds lighter than the current position occupants.

Demonstrating how much the college game is changing, the UW made its run in 2023 to the College Football Playoff national championship game against Michigan behind starters Troy Fautanu, Nate Kalepo, Parker Brailsford, Julius Buelow and Roger Rosengarten. Fautanu and Rosengarten now start in the NFL, while Brailsford, after finishing at Alabama, is a rookie.

Those rather lean and mean Huskies averaged 6-foot-5 and 306 pounds per player as they navigated a Pac-12 and playoff schedule -- some 30 pounds lighter per man than their descendants now manning Fisch's offensive line.

And those guys were the Joe Moore Award winners, considered the nation's elite line.

Drew Azzopardi is up to 330 pounds in his third season as a UW starter | Dave Sizer photo

For yet another comparison, consider that across town the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots 29-13 this past February behind Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Jalen Sundell, Anthony Bradford and Abe Lucas up front.

Those local pros averaged 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, a robust group for sure but still nearly 20 pounds lighter per man than today's well-fed Huskies.