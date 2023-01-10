Skip to main content

Huard Enters Transfer Portal, Leaving UW with 2 Scholarship QBs

The one-time 5-star recruit couldn't sit any longer and watch.
At 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, a text message arrived to seven media members who cover University of Washington football with somewhat surprising news.

It was sophomore quarterback Sam Huard, in a very organized and professional manner, letting everyone who covers him know he will be entering the transfer portal.

Thus ends the Huard quarterback era of Husky football for now, one that began with Sam's dad and uncle, Damon and Brock, becoming starters for multiple seasons and enjoying a lot of success.

For this latest-generation Huard, a one-time 5-star recruit, he got a taste of UW football but leaves after getting buried on the depth chart following the arrival of new coach Kalen DeBoer and Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

"This decision has definitely been tough," Huard wrote in the text. "You guys know how much this place means to me."

The 6-foot-2, 193-pound left-hander from Burien's Kennedy Catholic High School leaves Montlake after appearing in five UW games over two seasons, yet just one outing this past fall against Portland State.

Huard met with DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who told him they wanted him to stay but would support his decision. His departure leaves the Huskies with two scholarship quarterbacks and the coaching staff will likely look for someone in the transfer portal to add depth.

The young quarterback said he made up his mind in the past two days and will wonder if it's the right decision, yet he'll press ahead with it.

"It's just my drive to go play right now," Huard said in a zoom call later on. "I didn't really get a senior year in high school; I played just three games in the spring [because of the pandemic]. My first two years here I haven't played, so going on three years without playing was tough."

With Penix returning next season, and junior back-up and former starter Dylan Morris waiting in the wings, Huard stood the chance of going through another inactive fall. Huard has three seasons of eligibility remaining wherever he goes.

"I've been back and forth since Mike made his decision," Huard said.

He leaves with career totals of 22 completions in 44 passing attempts for 265 yards and a touchdown, plus four interceptions, most coming when he made his lone start in the 2021 Apple Cup against Washington State to finish his freshman season.

"It's by far the hardest decision I've had to make in my life," he said.

