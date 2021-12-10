Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    Hugh Millen's Youngest QB Son Leaves Nevada, Enters the Portal

    Author:

    Clay Millen, the youngest son of former University of Washington and NFL quarterback Hugh Millen, has left Nevada and entered the transfer portal, he disclosed on social media. 

    A 6-foot-3, 188-pound freshman from Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Washington, Millen was the No. 3 quarterback for the Wolf Pack and appeared in two games this season.

    On Friday, he made his announcement almost simultaneously with news of Nevada's hiring of Oregon co-defensive coordinator Ken Wilson as its new football coach. Wilson replaces Jay Norvell, who accepted the Colorado State job on Monday.

    A 4-star recruit, Millen originally committed to Arizona, but backed out of that agreement when the Wildcats underwent a coaching change, from Kevin Sumlin to Jedd Fisch.

    At Nevada, Millen helped back up starter Carson Strong, who is considered one of the top QB prospects in the upcoming NFL draft. He completed 1 of 2 passes for 2 yards in a 55-28 victory over New Mexico State in his only attempts.

    He didn't play in the Wolf Pack's 34-32 loss to Fresno State and now new Husky coach Kalen DeBoer.

    By entering the portal, Millen won't take part in the Quick Lane Bowl that will pair Nevada (8-4) and Western Michigan (7-5) on Dec. 27 at Ford Field in Detroit.

    Millen's older brother, Cale, played this past season as a redshirt freshman quarterback for Northern Arizona after transferring from Oregon. He was one of five signal-callers used by the Big Sky Lumberjacks. 

