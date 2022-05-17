Huskies Add All-Conference USA Linebacker as 9th Portal Pickup

No moles were out there to tell us about Kris Moll,

On Tuesday, the two-time, first-team All-Conference USA linebacker from Alabama-Birmingham surprisingly disclosed that he is committed to the Kalen DeBoer's rebuilding or reloading University of Washington football team.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior from Miami, Florida, becomes the ninth portal transfer to join the Huskies since the coaching change, and the second linebacker added to the roster, joining former Pittsburgh player Cam Bright.

Moll, who played in parts of five seasons for UAB, has a lone year of college eligibility remaining.

He's being brought in to build up the numbers for a Husky position area weakened by starter Edefuan Ulofoshio's offseason knee injury and recovery, and the transfers of starter Jackson Sirmon to California, M.J. Tafisi to Utah State during last season and Josh Calvert to Utah a year ago, plus the departure of Miki Ah You and recruit Will Latu's failure to enroll.

Still, Moll wasn't expected in Seattle.

Moll entered the portal in December after having ankle issues and appearing in just four games as a reserve for the Blazers last season. There he sat until the Huskies took a flier on him.

He had visited Louisville and intended to transfer there, but that coaching staff apparently took one look at the undersized linebacker on the mend during his visit and passed.

Kris Moll brings down a UTEP ball carrier. USA TODAY Sports

"I felt like I was one of the best players in the country a year ago and now I don't even have a spot to go to," Moll told The Athletic in December. "I'm just like, 'Wow.' It's kind of weird. I understand it. But's it's just crazy."

From his time at UAB, Moll has a career 234 career tackles, including 27.5 for lost yards and 13 sacks, plus 6 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions. His school liked to advertise him as "the head-hunter." He also played safety and nickelback for the Blazers.

Kris Moll was.a two-time, first-team All-Conference USA selection. UAB

His best season came in 2019, when he piled up 103 tackles, including 9 sacks, for a 9-5 UAB team that lost to Appalachian State 31-17 in the New Orleans Bowl. He was an all-conference selection for the first time.

During the 2020 season, Moll had 59 tackles for a 6-3 Blazers team that had its Gaspirilla Bowl game against South Carolina in Tampa, Florida, canceled by COVID-19. Again, he was first-team All-Conference USA.

Moll will join the Huskies for fall camp.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven