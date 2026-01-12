Huskies Add Edge Rusher From Ohio State

Logan George, an Idaho native who had a brief sojourn with Ohio State as a reserve edge rusher this past season, has committed to the University of Washington football team, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defender from Pocatello played in just two outings for the Buckeyes, against Ohio and Minnesota, which appeared on the schedule before and after last fall's UW-Ohio State game at Husky Stadium, won by the Buckeyes 24-6.

George came up with a tackle in each of those games.

The Huskies apparently felt they needed another edge rusher following the loss of seniors Zach Durfee and DeShawn Lynch, who used up their college eligibility.

George will have taken a long-winding route to get to Montlake once he arrives.

A year ago, he left Idaho State after his defensive coordinator was let go following a 5-7 season and he was fairly heavily recruiting, hearing from Missiouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Wisconsin before choosing Ohio State.

Admittedly, he was surprised by all of the attention all at once after he entered the transfer portal.

"I didn't know what to think," George told reporters.

He originally signed as a preferred walk-on with Utah State, but went on a two-year church mission instead and never played for the Mountain West team.

Upon his return, George stayed home and turned to the Big Sky and Idaho State and had two productive seasons.

In 2024, he was a 12-game starter who finished with 57 tackles, which included a league-leading 19.5 tackles for a loss plus 6.5 sacks. Against Idaho that season, he came up with a career-best 4 TFLs.

In two seasons with the Bengals, George finished with 87 tackles, with 23.0 tackles for loss and those 6.5 sacks.

Ohio State defensive lineman Logan George (48) hits a tackling dummy during fall training camp. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the Idaho State coaching change, George decided to leave school and give the Big Ten a try, knowing it was a big step up in compeition.

"The main thing is me going as hard as I possibly can with work ethic and I think that translates anywhere," he told Ohio State reporters. "The learning curve is definitely steep,"

George will join an edge rusher group that returns 13-game starter senior Jacob Lane, part-time starter Isaiah Ward, well-utilized sophomore Devin Hyde, one-time Michigan transfer Hayden Moore and junior Russell Davis II, who sat out all of last season with a knee injury.

Davis has played in just three games for the UW, but was named Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week after a 3-sack outing against UCLA in 2024.

Add to the edge mix touted incoming freshman Derek Colman-Brusa, Washington state's No. 1-rated high school player this past season.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: