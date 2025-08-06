Huskies' Boston Receives Biletnikoff Watch List Attention
Denzel Boston is still a week away from getting medically cleared to join the University of Washington football team for fall practices without limitations, but meantime he's stil drawing plenty of attention to himself.
On Wednesday, the junior wide receiver from Puyallup, Washington, was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, as one of 47 candidates for an individual reward given to the nation's leading pass-catcher at any position.
Just one Husky receiver had made it to the group of three Biletnikoff finalists over 30 years, with Rome Odunze qualifying in 2023 along with LSU's Malik Nabors and the eventual winner in Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.
"For me, I see it as an opportunity," Boston said before the Biletnikoff list was released, regarding any national attention coming his way. "I think it really adds to my confidence."
The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Boston, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury, has been in uniform for the Huskies' first six practices of fall camp, but he's been limited to light running and rehabilitation exercises while his teammates have gone through scrimmage plays and contact drills without him.
Husky coach Jedd Fisch expects him back soon to bolster a receiving corps largely manned by young players so far.
Boston rates strong consideration for an award named for Fred Biletnikoff, a prolific Florida State and NFL receiver, after catching 63 balls for 834 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2024.
He's already turned up as a possible first-rounder in a majority of the NFL mock drafts that have been compiled so far, with pro scouts enamored with his extra-long frame for a receiver and his high-end speed and reliable hands.
After serving as an understudy to Jalen McMillan, Ja'Lynn Polk and Odunze for two years, Boston had a breakthrough season last fall, started all 13 games for Jedd Fisch's Huskies and finished as the second-leading receiver behind the departed Giles Jackson.
Boston is expected to be the top passing target for sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. with the Huskies projected to greatly improve on their 6-7 record in 2024.
He just needs to get the OK from the medical staff to rejoin his teammates and settle in as a team leader on the field.
"Coming to the season, I feel our momentum is very strong and we've built something," he said.
The Biletnikoff Award winner will be revealed on the ESPN awards show in December and feted with an awards banquet held on March 29 in Tallahassee, Florida.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: