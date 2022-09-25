Skip to main content

Huskies Bump Up 3 Spots in AP Poll for Highest Ranking in 3 Seasons

The UW is one of four Pac-12 teams in the Top 25.
The University of Washington football team advanced to No. 15 in the Associated Press poll after beating Stanford 40-22 on Saturday night, moving up three spots from last week.

Coached by Kalen DeBoer, the Huskies have won their first four games and are off to their best start since the 2017 season, when they went 6-0, which included a win over Fresno State — which back then had an offensive coordinator named DeBoer.

This UW team is one of 15 unbeaten teams in the AP poll and one of four from the Pac-12.

USC, even after barely beating Oregon State 17-14, moved up to No. 6, while once-beaten Utah and Oregon are 12th and 13th, respectively.

The Huskies haven't been ranked as high as No. 15 since the 2019 season, when they took a 4-1 record into Stanford and lost 23-13. 

Next up for DeBoer's crew is a road game on Friday night against UCLA in the Rose Bowl. The Bruins likewise are 4-0 and have scored a lot of points, reaching 45 on three occasions, but haven't registered with poll voters much because of a lightweight schedule that has consisted of Alabama State, South Alabama, Bowling Green and Colorado. 

AP TOP 25

1. Georgia (4-0), 1,565 votes (55 first place)

2. Alabama (4-0), 1,487 votes (4)

3. Ohio State (4-0), 1,483 (4)

4. Michigan (4-0), 1,354

5. Clemson (4-0), 1,311

6. USC (4-0), 1,236

7. Kentucky (4-0), 1,127

8. Tennessee (4-0) 1,119

9. Oklahoma State (3-0), 1,081

10. North Carolina State (4-0), 920

11. Penn State (4-0), 876

12. Utah (3-1), 760

13. Oregon (3-1), 727

14. Ole Miss (4-0), 691

15. WASHINGTON (4-0), 657

16. Baylor (3-1), 650

17. Texas A&M (3-1), 543

18. Oklahoma (3-1), 529

19. BYU (3-1), 482

20. Arkansas (3-1), 457

21. Minnesota (4-0), 288

22. Wake Forest (3-0), 265

23. Florida State (4-0), 244

24. Pittsburgh (3-1), 206

25. Kansas State (3-1), 166

Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60,  Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, Tulane 3, UCLA 3, TCU 1. 

