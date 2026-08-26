Huskies Choose 7 Game Captains for Coming Season

Twenty minutes before Wednesday's practice began, as University of Washington football players were filing into Husky Stadium, the school on social medai released the leaders for the coming season -- game captains, seven in all.

Four for offense, three on defense.

Two repeat choices from the year before.

The newly elected captains are offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi, defensive tackle Elinneus Davis, center Landen Hatchett, linebacker Jacob Manu, offensive guard John Mills, safety Alex McLaughlin and quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

Hatchett and Willams held this position of authority in 2025.

With so many selected, typically four come out to meet with the officials for the opening toss and deal with them throughout the game, and everyone rotates into this role thereafter. The current seven are one more than last season.

The 2026 University of Washington Football Team Captains. pic.twitter.com/20hyyz4zwm — Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 26, 2026

All are starters and hoping to be available for the season opener against Washington State in the Apple Cup at home on Sunday, Sept. 6.

Hatchett, however, is still trying to get medically cleared after breaking his wrist against Illinois last season, having surgery and enduring a long rehabilitation. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound fourth-year player has played in 31 Husky games, starting 15 of them.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Williams returns for his second season as the UW's full-time starting quarterback and has opened 15 games overall, including his freshman year.

Of the new captains, the 5-foot-10, 225-pound Manu, considered the leader of the defense, takes on this role even though he's appeared in just five Husky games after coming off a knee injury suffered when he played for Arizona.

While in just his second season, the 6-foot-6, 325-pound Mills already had taken on a fairly involved leadership position, regularly pulling aside and encouraging even the most obscure teammate on the roster and rushing to congratulate players for big plays.

Mills was an 11-game starter as a freshman at guard and tackle, missing two games because of a high-ankle sprain.

Demond Williams Jr. walks out of Husky Stadium on game night. | Dave Sizer photo

McLaughlin, who was named All-Big Ten honorable mention last season after transferring to the UW from Northern Arizona, was a 13-game starter in his first season in Montlake. Counting both schools, he's started 36 college games.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Davis returns as a 10-game starter and likewise has assumed a fairly vocal role with the defense.

Finally, the 6-foot-7, 322-pound Azzopardi is back for his third season as a UW starter after transferring from San Diego State. He's started 24 UW games, 30 overall as a college football player.