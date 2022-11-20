Skip to main content

Huskies Continue to Climb AP Rankings, Highest Since 2018

UW's fifth consecutive win propels it up three spots.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kalen DeBoer's resurgent University of Washington football team, after winning its fifth consecutive game, continued its climb up the AP rankings, advancing to No. 12.

The Huskies (9-2 overall, 6-2 Pac-12) jumped three spots to its highest ranking in four seasons since it was No. 7 midway through the 2018 season.

After finishing a dismal 4-8 and going through a coaching change, the UW is now one of a dozen FBS teams that have won 9 of 11 games this season. 

Just seven teams have better records than the Huskies in No. 1 through No. 4 Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU, all 11-0; plus fifth-ranked USC and No. 8Clemson at 10-1 and No. 23 Coastal Carolina at 9-1.

"I expected us to have a lot of success, I really did," DeBoer said. "Once we got into fall camp, there was some good points where I realized we've got some good things happening. Offensively, we could score. Defensively, we still caused a lot of problems for the offense. I thought probably the chemistry we were building with the team was special."

The Huskies currently share the same season record with the following: Alabama, Cincinnati, LSU, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, South Alabama, Tennessee, Troy, Tulane and USTA.

The Huskies are trying to become the 16th team in its program annals to record a double-figure season in victories, joining entries in 1923 (10-1-1), 1925 (10-1-1), 1959 (10-1), 1960 (10-1), 1977 (10-2), 1979 (10-2), 1981 (10-2), 1982 (10-2), 1984 (11-1), 1990 (10-2), 1991 (12-0), 2000 (11-1), 2016 (12-2), 2017 (10-3) and 2018 (10-4).

AP TOP 25

1. Georgia (11-0), 1,574 votes (62 first place)

2. Ohio State (11-0), 1,507 votes (1)

3. Michigan (11-0), 1,446

4. TCU (11-0), 1,395

5. USC (10-1) 1,293

6. LSU (9-2), 1,241

7. Clemson (10-1), 1,142

8. Alabama (9-2), 1,131

9. Tennessee (9-2), 1,058

10. Oregon (9-2), 1,006

11. Penn State (9-2), 994

Scroll to Continue

Read More

12. WASHINGTON (9-2), 879

13. Notre Dame (8-3), 710

14. Utah (8-3), 709

15. Kansas State (8-3), 697

16. Florida State (8-3), 579

17. UCLA (8-3), 562

18. North Carolina (9-2), 464

19. Tulane (9-2), 441

20. Ole Miss (8-3), 395

21. Cincinnati (9-2), 353

22. Oregon State (8-3), 271

23. Coastal Carolina (9-1), 186

24. Texas (7-4), 128

25. UCF (8-3), 83

Others receiving votes: UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 6, Louisville 5, Mississippi State 3, South Alabama 3, Purdue 2, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Fresno State 1.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

J.P. Limbaugh of the Alama Bowl visited Husky Stadium for the first time to see the Huskies beat Colorado.
Football

Remember the Alamo, It's a Bowl Option for UW

By Dan Raley
WSU wide receiver Renard Bell will be there to greet the Huskies in Pullman.
Football

Apple Cup Draws a Late Kickoff For ESPN Game in Pullman

By Dan Raley
Larry Baber of the Holiday Bowl chats with Will Gulley, UW associate athletic director.
Football

Huskies Find Themselves in the Middle of a Bowl Scramble

By Dan Raley
Wayne Taulapapa breaks a tackle and heads for the end zone against Colorado.
Football

Taulapapa Plays Well for the Huskies, for Late Virginia Teammates

By Dan Raley
Jalen McMillan scored on a double-reverse pass in which he touched the ball twice.
Football

UW Tries to Turn Buffaloes Extinct, Wins in a Rout

By Dan Raley
The Huskies and Colorado play on Saturday, when the colors illuminate.
Football

Against Overmatched Colorado, Huskies Have Lot at Stake

By Dan Raley
Kalen DeBoer and Michael Penix Jr. confer during the Oregon game.
Football

According to Kirkland, Here's Why Penix Is Such a Great Quarterback

By Dan Raley
Bralen Trice made his presence felt at Oregon.
Football

Trice Turned In His Most Powerful Play at Oregon, Which He Reluctantly Concedes

By Dan Raley