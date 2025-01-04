Huskies' Denzel Boston Says He Was Robbed, Posts Photo of Assailant
The guy wore a black parka and red sweat pants. He had close-cropped hair and sort of a stupid look on his face. He clutched a black handgun.
Apparently he was neither a University of Washington football season-ticket holder nor a contributor to the team's name, image and likeness collective.
This person, according to Denzel Boston's social-media account, robbed the Husky wide receiver on Friday night -- three days after the sophomore from Puyallup, Washington, had appeared in the Sun Bowl against Louisville in El Paso, Texas.
Boston provided a photo of his assailant, but no other details. They were standing outside a five-story brick building.
A University of Washington spokesman could provide no other details, and referred any inquiries to local police.
Boston, who started all 13 games and caught 63 passes for 834 yards and 9 touchdowns this past season for the 6-7 Huskies is expected to be one of the team leaders next fall. He is extremely well-spoken and thoughtful.
Before the 35-34 loss to Louisville, he was asked about having so many teammates leave for the transfer portal and he had a ready answer.
"It's always a shock to see guys just enter the portal, randomly especially when you had talks with them, you known," Boston said. "It's one of those things of the game. Guys are going to leave. Guys [who feel they're] not valued at certain places. Now with the NIL, getting treated as if it's the NFL almost on a smaller scale. Guys who feel they should be paid certain amounts. With that comes a lot of transfers and a lot of guys trying to find homes at other places."
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington