Huskies Eager to Put on a Show in Front of Spring Game Fans

It's Purple against Gold with a Saturday noon kickoff and people in the seats.

Four hundred and ninety-six days.

It's hard to believe, but that's how long it's been since fans watched a University of Washington football game at Husky Stadium.

On Saturday, the pandemic quarantine, or at least part of it, gets lifted as 9,000 people will be permitted inside to watch a projected top-20 team divide into two sides and provide a game-like experience.

It's Purple and Gold.

Cade Otton's guys against Jaxon Kirkland's.

Quarterback Dylan Morris against all comers

It's Jimmy Lake's dream.

The players, above all, welcome the chance to play in front of Husky fans again with kickoff set for noon and the Pac-12 Networks broadcasting the action,

"Practicing in an empty stadium was surreal," said Kirkland, a senior and an All-Pac-12 offensive tackle, referring to last fall. "You could hear a pin drop. I feel like when we have fans, we always want to put on a show."

"You play a game and come running out of the tunnel and it was like crickets," junior inside linebacker Eddie Ulofoshio said. "When the offense scored [in recent practices], I heard cheers. It's good to be back."

Said junior cornerback Trent McDuffie, "It was weird not having fans screaming and stuff. Even two fans is better than no fans."

Although a half-dozen key players are sidelined because of injuries, fans will see one of the more talented Husky teams put together over the past decade. A lot of positions go two deep, which makes it a perfect setting for a spring game.

The UW will unfurl a roster filled with returning starters — originally 20 of 22 until attrition took over, with players leaving or getting injured — and capable portal transfer newcomers from all sorts of successful Power 5 programs.

The Husky following live and at home will get its first look at 5-star freshman quarterback Sam Huard, Colorado State transfer quarterback Patrick O'Brien, former Oklahoma cornerback Bookie Radley Hiles, ex-Texas A&M edge rusher Jeremiah Martin, one-time Texas Tech wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk and Kansas junior-college tight end Quentin Moore, all capable players.

They'll see the intense competition involving both safeties positions, the search for a replacement for injured edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui and the mixing and matching of a pair of offensive lines with two of the returning five starters, right guard Henry Bainivalu and right tackle Victor Curne, hobbled and likely out.

Expect the Huskies to pound the football behind physical running backs Cam Davis and Richard Newton. Be prepared for a bit of flamboyance provided by freshman rusher Jay'Veon Sunday, who will probably try something high-stepping or otherwise attention-getting on Saturday.

This spring wrap-up will be especially memorable since there was no April football a year ago because of the pandemic. No practices. No spring game. Nothing but sports everywhere in nationwide if not global quarantine.

