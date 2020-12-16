Huskies Enter Signing Day with Nation's 15th Best Recruiting Class

The Huskies await the arrival of 15 national letters of intent, hoping to for more later on.

The University of Washington football program begins collecting autographs on Wednesday morning, welcoming signed national letters of intent from its 15 recruits for the Class of 2021.

Sports Illustrated All-American has judged the Husky recruiting haul as the 15th best in the country.

Oh, but it could have been so much better considering the talent made available in Washington state this time around.

The Huskies have 5-star quarterback Sam Huard of Kennedy Catholic High School firmly committed, but 5-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka from Steilacoom High will sign with Ohio State.

Egbuka's decision is one reason the Buckeyes rank No. 1 in SI All-American's recruiting list, which can be found here.

Still uncommitted is Eastside Catholic defensive lineman JT Tuiamoloa, who will choose between Ohio State, Washington and a host of others.

For now, Husky coach Jimmy Lake will address this latest collection of prospective UW football players at mid-day.

The same players dominate the top of the SI-American recruiting-class ranking, led by Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and LSU, in that order.

At No. 7, Oregon is the top Pac-12 school in the list, sporting a class built around quarterback Ty Thompson; USC at No. 14, which added quarterback Miller Moss but lost quarterback Jake Garcia; and the Huskies at No. 15, a class that could elevate significantly if Tuiamoloa joins it.

Here's what SI American recruiting director John Garcia had to say about the Huskies:

15. Washington (17 previous ranking)

15 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

Washington has paced to 15 commitments for 2021, with No. 6 QB Sam Huard headlining the class. He will be joined in Seattle by current high school teammate and favorite target Jabez Tinae, the nation’s No. 3 Slot WR prospect. IOL Owen Prentice anchors the trench haul as does Will Latu at linebacker. However, TE Caden Jumper could be the true sleeper to watch in this class while the fate of Husky nation anticipates the February decision coming from in-state phenom JT Tuimoloau.

