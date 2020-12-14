SI All-American Top 25 Football Recruiting Class Rankings

Pen meets paper in just two days time in the world of college football recruiting, as the Early Signing Period kicking off Wednesday signals the first time the class of 2021 can make college intentions official.

Going into the ESP, which spans through Friday, the top recruiting classes in the country are occupied by a pair of undefeated college football programs in Ohio State and Alabama.

September was when SI All-American debuted the class of 2021 team recruiting rankings, with updated rankings updated in October and November. The December installment comes after several members of the SI99 have come off the board including big flips like cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins (LSU to Clemson) and tight end Hudson Wolfe from Tennessee to Ole Miss along with traditional pledges like No. 1 wide receiver Emeka Egbuka picking Ohio State on Friday night.

14 of the SI99 prospects remain uncommitted at this time, setting the table for a photo finish in the race for the top recruiting class in the country through December and beyond.

SIAA takes a subjective approach to the team rankings, emphasizing quality over quantity, with the scope on premium position prospects (quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rusher, cornerback) and SI99 members. Programs addressing specific team needs also play a key role in determining our pecking order.

Since the November update there was a solid amount of movement in the rankings, as you'll see below, including debut spots in the top 25 for red-hot Ole Miss and NC State while Florida State and Arizona State drop out following more departures from their classes.

The Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings, with indication of December versus November ranking, are as follows:

1. Ohio State (Previous Rank: 1)

21 Verbal Commitments, 11 in the SI99

The Buckeyes hold an edge over Alabama with a commitment list stacked through most of the premium positions within their class of 2021 but it also holds up at the top of individual position groups. Ryan Day and company hold the pledge of No. 1 running back TreVeyon Henderson, No. 1 nickel Jordan Hancock, No. 1 wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, No. 2 edge Jack Sawyer, No. 2 interior offensive lineman Donovan Jackson and top 10 prospects at their respective spots like QB Kyle McCord, CB JK Johnson, RB Evan Pryor, WR Marvin Harrison Jr., LB Reid Carrico, DL Mike Hall and TE-Y Sam Hart.

2. Alabama (2)

22 Verbal Commitments, 9 in the SI99

The Crimson Tide haul features gaudy premium position talent including the top two offensive tackles in America (Tommy Brockermeyer, JC Latham), No. 4 cornerback Ga'Quincy McKinstry, No. 9 edge Dallas Turner and a dynamic quarterback in Jalen Milroe. Skill position acquisitions include No. 2 slot receiver Christian Leary and No. 5 wide receiver Jacorey Brooks. No. 2 interior defensive lineman Damon Payne looks to be the anchor of future Nick Saban rotations.

3. Georgia (6)

20 Verbal Commitments, 6 in the SI99

Kirby Smart's 2021 haul added a pair of standout in-staters since the last update including No. 1 linebacker Smael Mondon and top 10 safety projection Nyland Green. They join a defensive haul including No. 2 safety David Daniel, top 10 linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and South Carolina's Mr. Football in defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. On offense SI99 QB Brock Vandagriff is complimented by No. 3 offensive tackle Amarius Mims and No. 1 H-TE Brock Bowers, among others. Mondon, Vandagriff and Mims sat within the top 15 overall in the preseason SI99.

4. Clemson (4)

18 Verbal Commitments, 8 in the SI99

Only Ohio State and Alabama have more SI99 members currently committed than Clemson, with six of the pledges sitting within the top 43 spots overall. That now includes Peach State cornerback prospect Nathaniel Wiggins, who flipped his pledge from LSU over the weekend. He joins fellow prospects stacking up within the top five at their position like WR Beaux Collins, RB Will Shipley and linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter.

5. LSU (3)

19 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99

The Tigers still hold a strong class of 2021 despite a trio of departures since the November update, especially on defense, including SI99 members Raesjon Davis (LB), Sage Ryan (Nickel), Landon Jackson (edge) and Derrick Davis, Jr. (safety). QB Garrett Nussmeier is coming off of a storied career and he'll bring weapons to Death Valley like hybrid RB/WR Jojo Earle and Ohio Mr. Football Corey Kiner.

6. Notre Dame (10)

24 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

The Irish have been busy flipping premium position talent like offensive tackle Caleb Johnson, edge Devin Aupiu and defensive back Phillip Riley since the November update. They join a balanced class behind headliner and top 10 QB Tyler Buchner, top 10 offensive tackle Blake Fisher, top 10 interior defensive lineman Gabe Rubio and the No. 1 TE-Y in Cane Berrong.

7. Oregon (5)

20 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

The Ducks boast the top class in the Pac-12 behind QB Ty Thompson, fresh off of his second-straight state championship run in Arizona. Fellow SI99ers Kingsley Suamataia (OT) along with speedy wide receiver duo Deont'e Thornton and Troy Franklin join a gaudy offensive haul. The secondary group is large and diverse to this point, too.

8. Florida (7)

26 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

The SEC East champion Gators boast the largest verbal commitment list in the class among top 25 programs. The secondary group is in the mix with Ohio State, Alabama and LSU's as the best in the country along with big trench groups on offense and defense. The two-QB haul of Carlos Del Rio and Jalen Kitna offers additional intrigue along with the in-state talent left on the board.

9. Michigan (8)

21 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

All eyes on this Michigan class begin with top five quarterback talent JJ McCarthy, who just led IMG Academy to a No. 1 ranking nationally. The class has actually improved in the last several weeks, adding big physical Fla. linebacker Branden Jennings, who virtually flipped his pledge from Florida State. The makeup of the 2021 haul beyond McCarthy and the SI99 receivers Xavier Worthy and Christian Dixon is through eight trench commitments including elite pass rusher Quintin Somerville. Jennings and Worthy are courted by others and worth watching this week.

10. Oklahoma (9)

15 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99

A third of OU's 2021 haul sits in the SI99, starting right at the top in top prospect and QB Caleb Williams. No. 2 nickel Billy Bowman and fellow SI99 defensive back Latrell McCutchin lead an impressive haul in the secondary while Lincoln Riley’s group includes expected potency at wide receiver in No. 1 slot Mario Williams, fellow SI99 member Cody Jackson and the electric Jalil Farooq. Several OU targets could ink crimson in the coming days.

11. Miami (11)

20 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

The Hurricanes have built a strong local class -- with 18 of 20 pledges from the Sunshine State -- led by top 20 overall prospects in No. 1 safety James Williams and inside-out defensive lineman Leonard Taylor. The program did lose the longtime verbal pledge of local lineman Savion Collins but appears poised to hit premium position question marks at quarterback and cornerback as early as this week.

12. Texas A & M (16)

18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

The Aggies are heating up on the trail following the additions of in-state defensive lineman Shemar Turner and offensive lineman Remington Strickland. It added SI99 running back Amari Daniels in November in what should be a legitimate shot at a top 10 recruiting class when all is said and done behind class headliner and QB Eli Stowers.

13. North Carolina (15)

18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

UNC is fresh off of a statement blowout of Miami on the field and Mack Brown has been getting the job done in recruiting near home. The Tar Heels currently hold 17 pledges, with the offensive class headliner being our No. 5 QB Drake Maye. The anchor on the defensive side of Brown’s 2021 class is none other than DE Keyshawn Silver, the No. 22 overall prospect in the SI99. North Carolina has focused on keeping in-state talent flowing to Chapel Hill, as 14 of its 18 commitments hail from the Tar Heel state, including December tight end addition Bryson Nesbit.

14. USC (14)

19 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

SI99 QB Miller Moss headlines the Trojan haul, choosing USC over Alabama, while Julien Simon is one of the best ‘backers in coverage in the country. Prying H-TE prospect Michael Trigg allowed the Men of Troy to flex their national recruiting appeal once more. Clay Helton and company have been active on the trail, flipping two-way talent Kyron Ware-Hudson from Oregon while QB Jake Garcia backed off of a longtime USC pledge. Expect more fireworks on this commitment list this week.

15. Washington (17)

15 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

Washington has paced to 15 commitments for 2021, with No. 6 QB Sam Huard headlining the class. He will be joined in Seattle by current high school teammate and favorite target Jabez Tinae, the nation’s No. 3 Slot WR prospect. IOL Owen Prentice anchors the trench haul as does Will Latu at linebacker. However, TE Caden Jumper could be the true sleeper to watch in this class while the fate of Husky nation anticipates the February decision coming from in-state phenom JT Tuimoloau.

16. Wisconsin (18)

20 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

Wisconsin is not regularly seen in high-end recruiting class rankings, but the Badgers have a good group going in 2021 nonetheless. The recent addition of WR Markus Allen, a 6-foot-2 pass-catcher we feel should be productive in Madison, may have rounded out the offensive haul. From a broader view, Wisconsin has a group anchored by three offensive tackle prospects, a solid pass-rusher in TJ Bollers and S Hunter Wohler, who’s a favorite amongst a few members of our staff.

17. Ole Miss (NR)

20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

The hottest program in college football recruiting resides in Oxford, Miss. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have been on an absolute tear on the trail of late, adding nine December commitments including the two biggest flips in SEC country. Not only did the Rebels dip into Tennessee and snag SI99 tight end Hudson Wolfe from the Vols, but it preceded that move with a pluck of Elite 11 QB Luke Altmyer from Florida State. Ole Miss has even captured multiple commitments of prospects who previously backed off of initial ones, a rarity in recruiting.

18. Minnesota (19)

17 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

PJ Fleck and company recently added Florida defensive lineman Luther McCoy to the 2021 haul in a group headlined by defenders. It's led by a pair of Nickel prospects we dig in Steven Ortiz and Avantae Dickerson. However, do not sleep on QB Athan Kaliakmanis. His moxie, movement skills, competitiveness and solid arm talent are traits to be developed into a starter for head coach PJ Fleck. TE Jameson Geers should be a factor in the passing game around the seams in a few seasons.

19. Texas (20)

18 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

Tom Herman got the vote of confidence from Texas administration and flipped a Baylor commitment in defensive lineman Byron Murphy prior. Its secondary group to date, including UT’s sole SI99 prospect in Ishmael Ibraheem, should bring immediate aid to what will be a young unit in 2021. Offensive lineman Michael Myslinsky departed the class recently but told SIAA the Longhorns are still in the mix.

20. Auburn (13)

12 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

It's been rough on the Plains of late, not only in the dismissal of Gus Malzahn, but before that on the recruiting trail. AU lost longtime in-state running back commitment and SI99 member Armoni Goodwin as well as offensive lineman Caleb Johnson, who flipped to Notre Dame. The quality in the small Tiger haul remains, however, including quarterback Dematrius Davis as a lethal dual-threat who says he will stick with the program. Offensive lineman Jaedan Roberts is a pure road-grader built for the run game and defensive tackle Lee Hunter flashes with the best at the position nationally. Auburn has built the class through the state of Florida as well as Texas to date.

21. Tennessee (12)

23 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

Tennessee has more commitments than all but one SEC program (Florida) but that haul has fluctuated as much as any over the last several weeks. Unfortunately for Jeremy Pruitt and company, that movement included a pair of SI99 defections in linebacker Terrence Lewis and tight end Hudson Wolfe, who flipped to Ole Miss. Late-rising cornerback Damarius McGhee and edge Darrell Jackson were among the decommitments while UT did pick up pledges from junior college running back Tiyon Evans and defensive lineman Amari McNeil. Class headliners at QB (Kaidon Salter) and pass rusher (Dylan Brooks) also appear to be at the ready to ink on Wednesday.

22. Iowa (23)

17 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

The Hawkeyes still hold firm with 17 commitments, including a recent addition in linebacker Karson Sharar. No. 9 IOL Connor Colby, a big in-state get, may be the top verbal commitment to date. Iowa likely won’t land any remaining big fish, but this will be a typical blue collar recruiting class Iowa consistently brings in.

23. Maryland (22)

19 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

The Terps added a pair of defensive linemen in recent weeks in Andre Porter and Darrell Jackson, who all but flipped from Tennessee. They join a class led by SI99 No. 7 overall recruit Demeioun Robinson, an elite EDGE prospect. IDL Taisze Johnson, RB/FB Antwain Littleton and EDGE ZionAngelo Shockley are additional prospects to watch. Offensive lineman Kyle Fugedi is no longer in the haul.

24. NC State (NR)

19 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

The Wolfpack makes its debut in the SIAA team rankings thanks to a steady ship under Dave Doeren and the class headliner in quarterback Aaron McLaughlin. A polished prep passer who has been in the spotlight for years in the state of Georgia, he missed a chunk of time as a senior due to a shoulder injury but bounced back and looked like one of the more physically gifted prospects at the position. He'll have a slew of targets to bring to Raleigh in this haul including the Seabrough brothers at tight end and a trio of in-state wideouts. On defense our staff is high on the versatility of hybrid defender Chase Hattley, who may line up at safety, nickel or linebacker on a given play.

25. Nebraska (21)

19 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

Had it not been for the major recent slides of Florida State and Arizona State on the trail, Nebraska could have been in danger of missing the cut. The class lost a pair of premium position prospects of late in late-rising edge Patrick Payton and cornerback LaDarius Webb Jr. On the bright side, Scott Frost and company did add edge Ruquan Buckley and maintains SI99 tight end Thomas Fidone.

