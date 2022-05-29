Huskies Extend Scholarship Offer to San Clemente Tackle

Connor Bachhuber was big news, well before he became an intriguing college football prospect in Southern California.

His 2006 birth, making him the first baby of the new year in San Clemente, was recited in endless detail by the Orange County Register. How he showed up early. How the doctor drove through dense fog to reach the hospital. How his young parents had to scramble on New Year's Eve rather than have a nice, quiet night at home.

Sixteen years later, this Bachhuber is a 6-foot-5, 255-pound offensive tackle and member of the Class of 202 for San Clemente High, still exhibiting considerable growing pains.

He hails from the same coastal community made newsworthy when President Richard Nixon used to hole up in in a well-fortified compound staring out at the Pacific Ocean that was referred to as the West Coast White House.

With his pale blond hair, Bachhuber has that SoCal surfer look going on. With his big frame, he has has a vast number of college recruiters scribbling down notes at all times.

This past week, Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington staff offered a football scholarship to Bachhuber, his fifth added to those from Arizona State, Colorado State, San Jose State and Utah.

For a 7-4 Tritons team, Bachhuber played both ways, demonstrating good quickness and strong hands. The Huskies envision him as an offensive tackle, playing well over 300 pounds. Others like him as a defensive player.

Bachhuber's stock went up following a Southern California Showcase football camp recently held in San Clemente, where he was a standout, with the Huskies and Utah offering him on the same day following the event.

The San Clemente kid has come a long way since that New Year's Eve night more than a decade and a half ago, when he had his parents, married just 11 months, dashing off to the hospital to bring him into the world. They had just purchased a new home and a new car. Now they were going to have a child.

They named their son Connor Wesley Scott Bachhuber, a name that will fit nicely on a national letter of intent one of these days.

