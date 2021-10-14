Huskies Haven't Played Like Champs, But They'll Dress Like Them for UCLA

The University of Washington football team hasn't played anywhere near like a champion this season, but come Saturday afternoon against UCLA it's going to dress like one.

To commemorate homecoming, the 30th anniversary of its national title team and the first visit by the Bruins in four years, the Huskies will pull on specially-made throwback uniforms for this Pac-12 game.

They'll be dressed in more traditional shades of purple and gold colors, with an old-style "Panting Dawg" logo fastened on the helmet for the first time, but no multi-colored stripes running down the side of the pants.

Starting Husky offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland will wear a game uniform markedly similar to the one his father, Dean, pulled on for the UW in 1987-90. Both answer to No. 51 and have earned first-team all-conference recognition, Dean in what was the Pac-10.

"I'm wearing the same number as him," the younger Kirkland said before the season began. "It's going to be a pretty cool Saturday."

Former wide receiver Mario Bailey and inside linebacker Brett Collins of the national championship team, plus family members for late Husky coach Don James, who include his wife Carol, daughter Jenni and son Jeff, will come out for the pregame coin toss.

Mike Gastineau, author of "Fear No Man: Don James, the '91 Huskies, and the Seven-Year Quest for a National Football Championship," will be available to meet with fans and sign copies of his book before the game at the Husky Team Store.

The Huskies (2-3 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) are looking to use anything they can, symbolic football wear, appearances by former greats and successful reminders at every turn, to try and get the current team on a winning track.

Kickoff is 5:30 p.m. for the UW-UCLA game, which will be broadcast by FOX and likely played in a downpour.

Make those throwback uniforms wet and slippery.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven