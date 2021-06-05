UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: Huskies Hold Makell Esteen in High Esteem

The safety from Los Angeles is in a race to get on the field regularly ahead of his classmates.

In a competition within the competition, defensive backs Jacobe Covington, Elijah Jackson, James Smith and Makell Esteen arrived together at the University of Washington, and they're pushing each other to see who will be the first to step onto the field on game day and stay there.

Covington supplies the biggest body and reputation and plays both safety and cornerback. Smith comes from the same school that sent corner Trent McDuffie to the Huskies. The speedy Jackson draws favorable comparisons to former UW corner Sidney Jones.

And Esteen?

He's the pure safety, the defensive quarterback, the centerfielder, someday maybe the leader of this group.

For now, all four of them are backups or third-teamers in the Husky secondary, still learning the college game, each trying to be patient.

Esteen and Jackson have a slight advantage over the other two because they come with a built-in support system — they played together at Lawndale High School, not far from Los Angeles International Airport.

Yet that personal connection only goes so far. In the recently concluded month of Husky spring practices, Esteen alternated between making the occasional interception and getting beat over the top at times. He had a pass breakup in the spring game. Esteen is trying to build more Husky self-esteem.

Safety might be the most unsettled position up and down the UW starting lineup, which makes it one of the most competitive areas.

"Everybody's questioning that back end as far as who's going to be the starters," secondary coach Will Harris said. "What we like about it is it's competition. That's why we're switching guys around, is to get the best guys out there, and the best five out there."

Going down the roster in numerical order, this is another of our post-spring assessments of all of the Husky talent at hand, gleaned from a month of observations, as a way to keep everyone engaged during the offseason.

Former starters Cam Williams, Asa Turner and Alex Cook return to try and reclaim what was once theirs. Former cornerback Dom Hampton changed positions this spring and drew a lengthy audition and raves. Julius Irvin spent a lot of time next to him as someone more ready to play. Covington sampled the back row before finishing the spring at corner. Kamren Fabiculanan rotated in a few times at safety but spent most of the 15 workouts at nickelback.

A redshirt freshman who wears No. 24, opposite running back Kamari Pleasant, the 6-foot, 180-pound Esteen remains elbow to elbow with the others, seemingly paying his dues, likely a year away from making the older guys uncomfortable.

He knew it would be competitive with the Huskies, which is one of the reasons he came to Seattle.

"They send a lot of DBs to the NFL, so I really just trust them more," Esteen said at the time of his commitment. "With the coaches telling me where I'll play at, I see myself playing there."

He came up with 19 interceptions as a high schooler, but he also showed a willingness to stick in nose in plays and make open-field tackles.

If he and the other Husky DBs from the Class of 2020 can stay patient with the process, they should end up playing together, plus a nickelback, for quite some time.

It this were a horse race, Esteen and Covington would be in the lead coming around the first turn in this competition for playing time. Each made one reserve appearance during the Huskies' four-game pandemic season, while Jackson and Smith still await their college debuts.

That's a start ... toward starting.

Esteen's 2021 Outlook: Projected reserve safety

UW Service Time: Played in 1 game

Stats: None

Individual Honors: None

Pro prospects: 2025 NFL third-day selection

