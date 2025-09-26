Huskies Hope to Join Groundswell of Seattle Sporting Successes
All of a sudden, Seattle is ground zero for national sporting success, a launching pad for high-level achievements, a melting pot for making good things happen.
On Wednesday night, the Mariners clinched the American League West, spurred on by Cal Raleigh's amazing pursuit of 60 home runs.
On Thursday night, the Seahawks went on national TV and won a thriller with the Arizona Cardinals 23-20 on Jason Myers' walk-off 52-yard field goal, capturing their third game in four outings.
Next up is the unbeaten and ever so hopeful University of Washington football team (3-0) hosting unbeaten, No. 1-ranked and defending national champion Ohio State (3-0) on Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium, with an opportunity to rock the college world.
Jedd Fisch would like nothing better than for his Huskies to feed off the positive energy of their sporting cousins around town.
"I've always said winning is contagious," the UW coach said. "I think it's constagious within your athletic department. More teams that win in your athletic department, the more teams teams that win in your athletic department. Hopefully, that's the same thing in Seattle."
Fisch said he would watch the Seahawks' game in Arizona, which were his former college football haunts after spending nearly a decade and a half in the NFL, including in Seattle, all of that giving him a vested interest in that game in many ways.
"They're playing at a very high level right now," he said of the Seahawks. "They've kind of dominated the last couple of opponents they've played, both at home and on the road."
Fisch also acknowledged the local baseball accomplishments of the past week.
"Obviously, congratulations to the Mariners," he said. "To be division champions is awesome. It's so awesome to be part of that."
With a favorable outcome against Ohio State on national TV, which won't come easy, the second-year Husky football leader has a chance to establish his program far faster than people envisioned, with significant rebuilding typically requiring at least three seasons to come to fruition.
"I just think it is something about the community when they start winning around you," he said. "It would be fun to be in the party also."
