Huskies' Jordan Washington Likely Won't Be Available This Season

As expected, sophomore running back Jordan Washington -- in dealing with a neck injury that abruptly ended spring football for him -- likely won't play this season, but remains hopeful to return to the Huskies at some point.

Husky coach Jedd Fisch shared this update on the speedy player with Christian Caple of On Montlake on Thursday before taking his turn at the podium at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.

"[He's still in] major rehab-type, physical therapy," Fisch told Caple.

The 5-foot-10, 181-pound Washington from Long Beach, California, and quite possibly the Huskies' fastest player, entered spring ball as the No. 1 back before he was injured during the third April practice.

Jedd Fisch says it would be “a reach” for RB Jordan Washington to play this season. He’s still in “major rehab-type, physical therapy,” Fisch said. He’s still hopeful to play football again, Fisch said, and has another check-in soon with the surgeon. — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) July 30, 2026

Washington was hurt when he tried to stop cornerback Manny Karnley on an interception return and was left prone on the field after taking a stiff arm from the defender.

It was an unnerving situation because the player remained down on the field for a long time, surrounded by team medical staff and teammates, before an emergency vehicle drove into Husky Stadium and to the spot where he went down, and transported him to a hospital.

Fisch gathered his players around him at midfield during the ordeal and everyone bowed their heads and presumably said a team prayer.

Injured UW running back Jordan Washington watched the Spring Game while wearing a neck brace. | Dave Sizer photo

The following week, Washington returned to watch practice wearing a thick neck brace, obviously disappointed because he was on the verge of launching his career in a big way.

The previous season, he rushed 27 times for 233 yards and a touchdown, with the six points coming in electrifying fashion.

Jordan Washington had his uniform and a neck brace on to watch the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

In a 49-13 victory over Purdue, Washington broke a 68-yard touchdown run around the right side, following the blocking of now departed tight end Quentin Moore. The young back finished with his first career 100-yard game, with 108 in just five carries.

In three of his final games last season, he had his big day against the Boilermakers and rushed four times for 33 yards against UCLA in the Rose Bowl and four times for 25 yards against Boise State in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium, with the latter two outings coming in his hometown.

Without Jordan Washington, the Huskies will turn to redshirt freshman Quaid Carr, Oregon transfer Jayden Limar, Troy transfer Trey Cooley and possibly freshmen Ansu Sanoe and Brian Bonner Jr. to find a lead runner.

Carr, who rushed four times for 14 yards in 2025, finished spring ball as the No. 1 running back. Limar and Cooley, both held out of spring activities while recovering from injuries, were part-time starters at their previous stops.

Husky fall camp begins in a week.