Huskies' Jordan Washington Likely Won't Be Available This Season
As expected, sophomore running back Jordan Washington -- in dealing with a neck injury that abruptly ended spring football for him -- likely won't play this season, but remains hopeful to return to the Huskies at some point.
Husky coach Jedd Fisch shared this update on the speedy player with Christian Caple of On Montlake on Thursday before taking his turn at the podium at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.
"[He's still in] major rehab-type, physical therapy," Fisch told Caple.
The 5-foot-10, 181-pound Washington from Long Beach, California, and quite possibly the Huskies' fastest player, entered spring ball as the No. 1 back before he was injured during the third April practice.
Washington was hurt when he tried to stop cornerback Manny Karnley on an interception return and was left prone on the field after taking a stiff arm from the defender.
It was an unnerving situation because the player remained down on the field for a long time, surrounded by team medical staff and teammates, before an emergency vehicle drove into Husky Stadium and to the spot where he went down, and transported him to a hospital.
Fisch gathered his players around him at midfield during the ordeal and everyone bowed their heads and presumably said a team prayer.
The following week, Washington returned to watch practice wearing a thick neck brace, obviously disappointed because he was on the verge of launching his career in a big way.
The previous season, he rushed 27 times for 233 yards and a touchdown, with the six points coming in electrifying fashion.
In a 49-13 victory over Purdue, Washington broke a 68-yard touchdown run around the right side, following the blocking of now departed tight end Quentin Moore. The young back finished with his first career 100-yard game, with 108 in just five carries.
In three of his final games last season, he had his big day against the Boilermakers and rushed four times for 33 yards against UCLA in the Rose Bowl and four times for 25 yards against Boise State in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium, with the latter two outings coming in his hometown.
Without Jordan Washington, the Huskies will turn to redshirt freshman Quaid Carr, Oregon transfer Jayden Limar, Troy transfer Trey Cooley and possibly freshmen Ansu Sanoe and Brian Bonner Jr. to find a lead runner.
Carr, who rushed four times for 14 yards in 2025, finished spring ball as the No. 1 running back. Limar and Cooley, both held out of spring activities while recovering from injuries, were part-time starters at their previous stops.
Husky fall camp begins in a week.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.