Huskies Just Need to Get Through Distracting Bowl Week

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- In the shadows of LAX, the University of Washington football team has planned to use Saturday's LA Bowl as a runway in becoming more of player in the Big Ten rather than a second-tier team.

"We're close," superlative junior safety Alex McLaughlin said earlier this week.

However, the potential delays that emerged while the Huskies (8-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) taxied into position have been nothing short of disturbing or uncomforable leading up to the Huskies' season-ending outing against Boise State (9-4 overall, 6-2 Mountain West) at SoFi Stadium.

On Tuesday, UW defensive coordinator Ryan Walters acknowledged his name was an obvious choice to be mentioned for the Tennessee opening for the same job because he once coached with that staff. The Vols ended up hiring former Penn State defensive leader Jim Knowles.

A day later, Michigan fired coach Sherrone Moore and UW coach Jedd Fisch was deemed an automatic candidate because he once coached in Ann Arbor. No replacement has been named just yet. At Friday's news conference, Fisch didn't act like a man who was leaving.

And on Thursday, a report surfaced indicating this would be the final LA Bowl played after just five years of existence At least they didn't pull the plug on the game before the Huskies and Broncos kicked off and got after it.

Call this the major distraction bowl.

With all the rumors and speculation surrounding the postseason game held under the LAX final approach patterns, It's been anything except a productive manner to further advance this UW football team after 24 months of steady rebuilding and aggressive player development.

The Huskies entered the week as a young team on the rise, as a program to watch in 2026, as someone the Ohio States and Michigans will have to take more seriously. The fleeting suggestion that any of that might not happen has been like a fly buzzing around in annoying fashion.

Yet Fisch did suggest there was plenty of unknown out there to be dealt with in the near future.

"As expected, it'll be a very interesting offseason," Fisch said. "We'll see what it all looks like over the next month or so. Guys will make decisions about declaring for the draft. Guys will make decisions about new revenue share contracts and agreements, [about] staying and going."

A year ago, the Huskies turned the Sun Bowl against Louisville into a Texas spring football game, as part of the team overhaul. They were able to just go about their business and think only about football on that trip.

Demond Williams Jr. earned his second start at quarterback, Landen Hatchett his first game-opening assignment at center, offensive guard Paki Finau his first real playing time and cornerback Leroy Bryant his first start, with several other young guys sent onto the field, just to see what they could do until the sun went down in El Paso.

Demond Williams Jr. takes off running around the end against Oregon. | Dave Sizer photo

This time against Boise State, Fisch knows exactly what he has in terms of personnel after holding what amounted to freshmen tryouts all season long by playing 15 of 28 of them and starting six first-year players at times

Counting redshirts, he started eight players who are designated as freshman, which is one third of the lineup in terms of filling overall spots.

Altogether, Fisch and his staff played 77 out of the 101 players on the roster, giving nearly everyone a game-day trial and keeping them fully engaged.

It would be a shame if any of that was interrupted by a coaching change. It would be like building an impressive new house and then knocking it down with a bulldozer.

The Huskies huddle up, with freshmen John Mills (72) and Champ Taulealea (73) among those awaiting the next play. | Dave Sizer photo

The Huskies potentially will be a lot bigger on the offensive line for next season, loaded at linebacker and settled in the backfield with budding stars in running back Adam Mohammed and Williams at quarterback.

Watching the UW sort through Jacob Manu, Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, Buddah Al-Uqdah, Xe'ree Alexander and Deven Bryant to find two starting linebackers next season should be highly entertaining. They've all been used as first-teamers, opening 4, 1, 3, 6 and 10 games, respectively.

Yet the biggest need in finalizing a team for next season will come on defense behind the linebackers, in finding a pair of new cornerbacks and a safety. Yet Fisch has given freshmen Dylan Robinson and Rylon "Batman" Dillard-Allen plenty of game time at one corner and safety spot,

The Husky player turnover has been almost nil since the regular season ended, with only sophomore wide receiver Audric Harris heading to the transfer portal, which is a good sign for program stability.

The only other player to exit with eligibility remaining has been Luke Gayton, a redshirt freshman walk-on receiver who stuck around long enough to make his Husky debut at UCLA before turning to the portal.

The coaching staff expects 20 of the 25 recent signees to enroll for winter quarter and be involved when the first team meeting is called on January 4, another positive.

"We'll do everything we possibly can to build an awesome football team in the spring and through training camp," Fisch said. "Get a couple of additions and let 'er rip."

Meantime, there's a disappearing bowl game to be played on Saturday in SoFi Stadium and hopefully it comes and goes without undercutting any more UW momentum for a bigger payoff in 2026.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: