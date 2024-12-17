Huskies Lose Their Dream House: Freshman LB Enters Transfer Portal
Just when everyone was thinking the University of Washington football team wasn't going to get hurt bad by college football's current real-estate market, it suffered a House foreclosure.
On Monday, freshman linebacker Khmori House, who started five games for the Huskies, revealed through his agency that he was entering the transfer portal, thus robbing the UW of a standout player who was expected to be a pillar of next season's defense.
Yet this is one of the certain drawbacks of a portal without guard rails, one in which young players such as House suddenly emerge as a playmaker and no doubt other schools move in and bid for them.
The 6-foot, 213-pound House came to the Huskies from the St. John Bosco High School football powerhouse in Los Angeles and played in all 12 regular-season games for the Huskies, starting for the first time in his third outing in the Apple Cup against Washington State. He was on a fast track in Montlake.
Against Northwestern in week four, House intercepted a pass and finished with 3 tackles in the UW's 24-5 victory at Husky Stadium and he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his efforts.
He also started in wins over Michigan and USC in Seattle, preserving a 26-21 victory over the Trojans with a late fourth-and-goal stop at the 1, dropping running back Woody Marks for a 3-yard loss.
The Huskies now find themselves extra thin at linebacker for 2025 once seniors Carson Bruener, Alphonzo Tuputala and Drew Fowler graduate, and with San Jose State transfer Bryun Parham and now House in the transfer portal. Add to that, the Huskies went after former West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and he committed to Missouri.
