Huskies Make a Point to Get Kalepo, Mele Playing Time on Game Day

Defensive linemen and linebackers regularly rotate in and out on game day for the University of Washington football team, such are the physical demands of their positions. Same with running backs and wide receivers. There are plenty of interchangeable parts to go around.

However, starting Husky offensive linemen typically remain in the game from beginning to end, at least if the game stays competitive. This is imperative for them to stay cohesive, to build a lasting chemistry in the trenches, in remain successful at all times.

So it was worth asking why Matteo Mele and Nate Kalepo entered the game for the UW at center and guard at the beginning of the second half last weekend against Arizona and played for long stretches in the 49-39 victory?

Did someone get hurt, get tired or underperform?

No, they're both veteran players who have earned the right with their play to momentarily push the starter aside and get in some snaps, according to Husky offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

"Nate Kalepo and Matteo we always want to get in the game," Grubb said. "So those are guys you want to keep not only developing but also having ready."

Matteo Mele has appeared in 23 games at the UW, starting one. Dan Raley

Kalepo, a 6-foot-6, 316-pound sophomore from Renton, Washington, started the first three games at left guard. He gave way when two-time All-Pac-12 selection Jaxson Kirkland returned from offseason ankle surgery plus an NCAA-mandated, one-game absence for entering the NFL draft and reconsidering that move.

Mele, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound junior from Tucson, backs up senior Corey Luciano at center. He started a game there as a redshirt freshman and has appeared in 23 games overall, also playing guard and tackle.

Nate Kalepo started the first three games at left guard this season. Dan Raley

With three seniors currently starting and leaving once this season concludes, in right guard Henry Bainivalu, Luciano and Kirkland, the Huskies will need ready replacements in 2023 and Kalepo and Mele will be leading candidates for the open spots.

"We trust both of those guys," Grubb said. "Matteo and Nate have played good football for us this year and we want to keep those guys involved. If you have to make a change at some point because of an injury, those guys aren't a mile behind. They're ready to go."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3