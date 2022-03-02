Skip to main content

Huskies Offer Another from DeBoer's Fresno State Footprint

Edge rusher/tight end Jaeden Moore from Visalia receives another scholarship bid from the coach.

Jaeden Moore received a scholarship offer on Tuesday from the University of Washington football program, which didn't have to look far for a scouting report on him.

Six months earlier, Husky coach Kalen DeBoer was at Fresno State when he and his staff offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher/tight end from Central Valley Christian School in Visalia, California.

Visalia is located just 40 miles south of Fresno, so a recruiting connection between the two was a given.

Moore was physically impressive back in September when he and DeBoer posed for a game-day photo at Bulldogs Stadium. This developing kid looks even more imposing now that he's puts on added weight and strength.

Jaeden Moore and Kalen DeBoer posed for this photo in Fresno last September. 

Jaeden Moore and Kalen DeBoer posed for this photo in Fresno last September. 

One of the secrets to Moore's success is he regularly has been involved with cryotherapy, where he stands in a chamber that fills with non-toxic nitrogen gas and soothes his sore muscles.

By enabling a quick recovery, he's kept himself limber enough to ring up some impressive defensive and offensive stats through a pair of CVC seasons.

Moore comes off a junior year in which he piled up 96 tackles, including 16 for lost yards and 7.5 sacks. He also broke through to block two punts and a field-goal attempt. It was no surprise that he was selected Central Sequoia League Defensive Player of the Year.

Read More

Overall, he has CVC career defensive totals of 155 tackles, of which 30 were for loss and 17.5 went for sacks. He has four kick blocks, plus 3 forced fumbles and 2 recoveries while awaiting his senior season next fall.

Yet DeBoer, in bringing a high-powered offense to Montlake, would be remiss not to at least consider what Moore might look like at tight end. He has career totals of 60 receptions for 975 yards and 13 touchdowns, and was chosen as the first-team All-CSL recipient at this position.

Before the UW settles on what it sees as the best position for him, it has to land Moore first. He currently holds 10 offers from Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon State, San Jose State, Utah State and Washington State, plus the Huskies and Fresno State, with more likely on the way.

Maybe whoever is willing to shell out for a cryotherapy machine or already has one will have the inside track on Moore.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Jaeden Moore has a UW offer.
Football

Huskies Offer Another from DeBoer's Fresno State Footprint

By Dan Raley
30 seconds ago
Jeremiah Hughes has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Second Bishop Gorman Defensive Back for 2023

By Dan Raley
1 hour ago
Dom Hampton lets out a wail in the 2019 Apple Cup.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 21): Hampton Could Make Husky 'Husky' His Landing Spot

By Dan Raley
6 hours ago
Riley Van Poppel has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Texas Defensive Tackle, Son of Former Big-League Pitcher

By Dan Raley
7 hours ago
Emmitt Matthews tries to maneuver around a UCLA player.
Basketball

Huskies Lose Davis to Re-Injury, Can't Hang with UCLA

By Dan Raley
18 hours ago
Jaden Rashada is visiting the UW on Friday.
Recruiting

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

By Dan Raley
Feb 28, 2022
Michael Penix Jr. is ingratiating himself with his new UW teammates.
Football

Penix Has Sunday Moment Worth Repeating on Saturdays

By Dan Raley
3 hours ago
Emeka Megwa awaits his chance to carry the ball for the UW.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 21): Time to Take the Wrapping Off Megwa and Let Him Run

By Dan Raley
Feb 28, 2022