Huskies Offer Another from DeBoer's Fresno State Footprint

Jaeden Moore received a scholarship offer on Tuesday from the University of Washington football program, which didn't have to look far for a scouting report on him.

Six months earlier, Husky coach Kalen DeBoer was at Fresno State when he and his staff offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher/tight end from Central Valley Christian School in Visalia, California.

Visalia is located just 40 miles south of Fresno, so a recruiting connection between the two was a given.

Moore was physically impressive back in September when he and DeBoer posed for a game-day photo at Bulldogs Stadium. This developing kid looks even more imposing now that he's puts on added weight and strength.

Jaeden Moore and Kalen DeBoer posed for this photo in Fresno last September.

One of the secrets to Moore's success is he regularly has been involved with cryotherapy, where he stands in a chamber that fills with non-toxic nitrogen gas and soothes his sore muscles.

By enabling a quick recovery, he's kept himself limber enough to ring up some impressive defensive and offensive stats through a pair of CVC seasons.

Moore comes off a junior year in which he piled up 96 tackles, including 16 for lost yards and 7.5 sacks. He also broke through to block two punts and a field-goal attempt. It was no surprise that he was selected Central Sequoia League Defensive Player of the Year.

Overall, he has CVC career defensive totals of 155 tackles, of which 30 were for loss and 17.5 went for sacks. He has four kick blocks, plus 3 forced fumbles and 2 recoveries while awaiting his senior season next fall.

Yet DeBoer, in bringing a high-powered offense to Montlake, would be remiss not to at least consider what Moore might look like at tight end. He has career totals of 60 receptions for 975 yards and 13 touchdowns, and was chosen as the first-team All-CSL recipient at this position.



Before the UW settles on what it sees as the best position for him, it has to land Moore first. He currently holds 10 offers from Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon State, San Jose State, Utah State and Washington State, plus the Huskies and Fresno State, with more likely on the way.

Maybe whoever is willing to shell out for a cryotherapy machine or already has one will have the inside track on Moore.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven