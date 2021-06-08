Huskies Offer Another Texas Recruit, Pursuing Edge Rusher

The Coffeyville Covenant defensive end tweets UW scholarship proposal, but it needs an edit.

The University of Washington football coaching staff continues to sift through the rich Texas high school talent pool, on Monday offering a scholarship to a big-play edge rusher in Enow Etta from the Class of 2023.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Etta, a 4-star recruit and just a sophomore, hails from Coffeyville Covenant Christian school, located halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth.

Yet someone gently needs to tell this kid exactly who's calling on him — it's not Washington University.

There's one of those in St. Louis, but not Seattle.

Just tell him Huskies.

There's no mistaking who he is. Etta was selected as an all-district performer in the Dallas suburbs after accumulating 68 tackles, including 43 solo, and 16 tackles for loss, a whopping 17 sacks and 7 passes defended, all in just eight games.

Etta is no secret, having previously fielded offers from Arizona State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt.

His football season was capped off with a second-team, all-district selection, making a team that included one Jalen Kitna, a quarterback from Burleson High School and the son of former Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Central Washington University quarterback.

The younger Kitna, who has enrolled at Florida, threw for 2,515 yards and 32 touchdowns this past season, completing 62 percent of his passes.

Also a Coffeyville Covenant basketball player, Etta averaged 11.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this past season.

