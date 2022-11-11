Huskies Leave No Recruiting Rock Unturned, Offer O'Dea Freshman Edge Rusher

The best way to describe him is he might be another Paulo Banchero, only in football pads rather than basketball shorts.

Meaning he's an O'Dea High School athlete who's playing at a rate so far ahead of his time it's dizzying.

This would be Fighting Irish football edge rusher Fameitau "FA" Siale who carries a 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame and moves around exceeding well in getting into opposing backfields.

Did we mention he's just 14?

Siale is part of the recruiting Class of 2026, enters into a playoff game on Friday night against Peninsula and still has three more O'Dea seasons to play.

Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington recruiters didn't need to hear anymore, offering him a scholarship earlier in the day — his third overall following Louisville and Miami.

Again, he's just 14.

In enjoying an 8-1 season, O'Dea lines up Siale on each end and sometimes at defensive tackle. While his overall stats weren't readily available, the freshman had an early season game in which he collected three sacks. His internet highlight clips seem to indicate he has a lot more than that.

The Huskies have had good success in past years with O'Dea players, most prominently Myles Gaskin, who became the UW's all-time leading rusher and is now in the NFL.

While Siale holds three offers, he stands to generate a lot more as he grows into his barely teenaged body and puts more highlight stuff on video for all to see.

Yes, he's just 14.

