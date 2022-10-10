Huskies' Peihopa Suspended for Team Rules Violation

The struggling University of Washington defensive unit suffered yet another setback with the coaching staff on Monday suspending defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa for a team rules violation.

Peihopa, a 6-foot-3, 304-pound redshirt freshman from Makakilo, Hawaii, didn't travel with the Huskies for last weekend's game at Arizona State and was in uniform but didn't play the previous week at UCLA.

His absence has stressed a UW defensive line that went without Ulumoo Ale and had Tuli Letuligasenoa in a very limited manner against the Sun Devils, with both juniors nursing injuries.

At his Monday briefing, Coach Kalen DeBoer said only that Peihopa would not play in the coming game against the Arizona Wildcats before later sending word that the young player was suspended. No determination was offered to how long the player will be punished.

In the 45-38 loss in Tempe, the Huskies started sophomores Faatui Tuitele and Jacob Bandes against Arizona State, and spelled them with sophomore Voi Tunuufi and true freshman Jayvon Parker.

The 6-foot-3, 312-pound Parker began the week on the scout squad and ended up pulling significant snaps and providing a pair of tackles.

Ale, who made the move from the offensive line to defense, was in uniform but not used against ASU. The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder is dealing with a different injury than the knee issue he suffered in fall camp.

Peihopa was a spring football standout who often ran with the No. 1 defense and repeatedly drew plaudits from the new Husky coaching staff and entertained the media with his unfiltered answers.

Considered a possible starter opposite Letuligasenoa, the young player has seen his star fall and he practically disappeared once the season began. He appeared in just three games as a reserve and totaled only a pair of tackles.

