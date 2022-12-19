Huskies Pick Up Portal Addition in Goforth, USC Linebacker

Consider former USC starting linebacker Ralen Goforth the player to be named later in the conference horse-trading that previously sent cornerback Jacobe Covington and wide receiver Terrell Bynum from the University of Washington to the Trojans.

After losing those players to SC once he took over in Montlake, Kalen DeBoer and his staff got one in return with Goforth, who has a single season of eligibility remaining.

On Monday, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior from Long Beach, California, announced he is committed to the Huskies, becoming the 21st new program addition in this recruiting cycle once he's signed to a letter of intent, which can be done beginning Wednesday.

Goforth is the UW's third pledge from the transfer portal, joining wide receiver Germie Bernard from Michigan State and edge rusher Zach Durfee from Sioux Falls.

A two-year starter until Lincoln Riley took over the USC program, Goforth apparently is seeking a higher-profile linebacker role.

He comes to the Huskies after starting 13 of 29 games for the Trojans, including eight of 12 games in 2021 and all five games played in 2020.

However, Goforth was used as a reserve this past season for the 11-2 Trojans, who are bound for the Cotton Bowl. In a season-opening 66-14 victory over Rice, he came up with a 31-yard interception return for a third-quarter touchdown.

In 2019, he played as a true freshman in a 28-14 loss to the UW at Husky Stadium.

Goforth brings career stats of 149 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 pass break-ups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and his interception.

If all goes as expected, he'll be one of two linebackers from St. John Bosco High School to end up at the UW in this incoming group, joining Deven Bryant, a recruit expected to sign with the Huskies on Wednesday.

When Goforth was a high school recruit, he picked the Trojans from among 18 offers, which included schools such as UCLA, Oregon, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Ole Miss Auburn and the UW. His brother Randall was a UCLA cornerback in 2012-16 who earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors.

Goforth will become just a rare Pac-12 transfer to join DeBoer's roster. He was going to join wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr., who arrived from Arizona State last spring, but the pass-catcher entered the portal on Monday. Seven of the conference teams currently have a former UW player.

HUSKY 2023 COMMITMENTS

1. Tybo Rogers, RB, 5-11, 180, Bakersfield, Calif. (Bakersfield)

2. Keith Reynolds, WR, 5-9, 170, Adelanto, Calif. (Adelanto)

3. Deven Bryant, LB, 6-0, 216, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco)

4. Rashid Williams, WR, 6-2, 185, Pittsburg, Calif. (Pittsburg)

5. Jacob Lane, ER, 6-5, 230, Puyallup, Wash. (Emerald Ridge)

6. Diesel Gordon, CB, 6-1, 179, Arlington, Texas (Sequin)

7. Anthony James II, ER, 6-5, 265, Wylie, Texas (East Wylie)

8. Zach Henning, OL, 6-6, 275, Aurora, Colo. (Grandview)

9. Vincent Holmes, S, 6-1, 175, San Jacinto, Calif. (San Jacinto)

10. Jordan Whitney, LB, 6-2, 215, Oxnard, Calif. (Pacifica)

11. Elishah Jackett, OL, 6-7, 280, Orange, Calif. (El Modena)

12. Landon Hatchett, OL, 6-3, 292, Ferndale, Wash. (Ferndale)

13. Soane Faasolo, OL, 6-8, 270, Menlo, Calif. (Menlo-Atherton)

14. Leroy Bryant, CB, 6-0, 175, Fairfield, Calif. (Rodriguez)

15. Elinneus Davis, DL, 6-3, 295, Moorhead, Minn. (Moorhead)

16. Curley Reed, CB, 6-1, 180, Lake Charles, La. (Lake Charles)

17. Kahlee Tafai, OL, 6-6, 307, Lawndale, Calif. (Leuzinger)

18. Zach Durfee, ER, 6-6, 255, Dawson, Minnesota (University of Sioux Falls)

19. Taeshaun Lyons, WR, 6-2, 165, Hayward, Calif. (Tennyson)

20. Germie Bernard, WR, 6-0, 200, Henderson, Nev. (Michigan State)

21. Ralen Goforth, LB, 6-2, 225, Long Beach, Calif. (USC)

